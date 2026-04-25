Bengaluru real estate: Can landlords ‘backtrack’ on promised parking space after committing it in the rental agreement?

A Bengaluru tenant has alleged in a social media post that his landlord charged a premium for a covered parking space but later backtracked, denying access despite the provision being part of the rental agreement. According to a Reddit post, the tenant said he was paying extra for the parking slot in a Bellandur apartment, but the landlord later reassigned it, claiming the tenant had not yet taken delivery of his car, even as the additional charge continued.

A Bengaluru tenant alleged online that his landlord charged extra for covered parking but later denied access despite it being in the rental agreement. (Picture for representational purposes only)(AI generated image using ChatGPT)

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“I moved to Bangalore in February this year and found a decent house in Bellandur with a covered car parking, although my car is yet to be delivered to me. However, now that it's been 2 months without my car, the landlord has decided to give away my car parking to someone else,” the tenant wrote in a Reddit post.

“He has clearly mentioned in the rental agreement that a car parking will be provided, for which he is also charging me a premium over the rent. Now he's backtracking, stating that since I don't have my car yet, he can't provide the parking to me anymore, and I have to make my own arrangements. Whereas the rent will remain the same,” he said.Also Read: Bengaluru tenant alleges ₹60,000 security deposit deduction over repair charges, including repainting for ‘wall doodles’

‘Seek rent reduction”, Redditors react to Bengaluru parking row

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{{^usCountry}} Several users responding to the post said the tenant should seek a rent reduction equivalent to the market value of a parking slot in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users responding to the post said the tenant should seek a rent reduction equivalent to the market value of a parking slot in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Inform him that you will be cutting ₹3,000- ₹5,000 from the rent for car parking, especially since it is mentioned in the agreement and he is not honouring it,” one of the Redditors wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Inform him that you will be cutting ₹3,000- ₹5,000 from the rent for car parking, especially since it is mentioned in the agreement and he is not honouring it,” one of the Redditors wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another user advised the tenant to benchmark the deduction against what neighbours pay to rent parking slots in the building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user advised the tenant to benchmark the deduction against what neighbours pay to rent parking slots in the building. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Your landlord wants to double-dip his parking space. Tell him you will rent it out to someone else. Legally, he doesn’t have any rights to rent it out to somebody else and charge you rent. If the landlord says you can’t do anything about it, say this - ok sir, I can’t do anything about this, but police can,” the Redditor wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Your landlord wants to double-dip his parking space. Tell him you will rent it out to someone else. Legally, he doesn’t have any rights to rent it out to somebody else and charge you rent. If the landlord says you can’t do anything about it, say this - ok sir, I can’t do anything about this, but police can,” the Redditor wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Some users also suggested escalating the matter to the apartment association or local police if the issue remained unresolved.

“Create a scene in the building, take the matter with the resident welfare association, or else some other incharge. You should have kept your bike in the parking from the starting. Gone are those days when people were simple,” another Redditor said.Also Read: ‘I want techie tenants only’: Bengaluru listing sparks fresh debate on rental bias

Parking disputes a recurring ‘pain point’ in Bengaluru, Redditors say

Redditors point out that parking disputes have become a recurring pain point in Bengaluru’s rental market, particularly in high-density neighbourhoods such as Bellandur, where demand for both housing and parking remains high.

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Tenants wrote that amenities such as parking, maintenance, power backup and clubhouse access are bundled into rent without clear pricing, making disputes harder to resolve later.

“Even last year, I was in a similar position where other residents were asking if I could let them park their car or their visitor's car in my car parking and park my bike somewhere else. I used to park my bike in the middle of my parking so that no one else could use my parking,” the Redditor wrote.

One user shared a similar experience with a landlord, saying an agreement stated the owner would handle garbage collection but the owner failed to do so. “I started deducting whatever a private garbage collection service cost and paid him the rest of the rent. I did that for two months, and it was resolved,” the user wrote.

Parking clause should be specified in rental agreements, legal experts say

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Advocate Vittal BR said that if car parking is included in the rent, the landlord cannot arbitrarily withdraw the facility after handing over possession to the tenant.

He said the tenant can first issue a written communication to the landlord stating that the parking space formed part of the rental agreement and has now been allotted to someone else. In such a case, the landlord may be liable to proportionately reduce the rent until the promised parking facility is restored.

“If the landlord still does not agree, the tenant can send a legal notice seeking either restoration of the parking space or a reduction in rent,” he said.

Vittal said that in cities such as Bengaluru, landlords often ask prospective tenants whether they own a vehicle and parking is informally agreed upon during negotiations. However, he cautioned that oral understandings frequently lead to disputes later. To avoid conflicts, tenants should ensure the rental agreement specifically mentions whether a dedicated car parking space is included, along with any related charges or usage terms, he said.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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