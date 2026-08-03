Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord withheld 10,000 security deposit unless rental agreement copy was returned

A Bengaluru tenant has sparked a debate over tenants' rights after he alleged that his landlord refused to refund the remaining ₹10,000 of his security deposit unless he returned his copy of the signed rental agreement. According to the tenant, the agreement contains no clause requiring the tenant to surrender their copy before the security deposit is refunded, and the landlord already possesses the original signed document.

Landlord-tenant row: A Bengaluru tenant has sparked a discussion on Reddit after alleging that his landlord refused to refund the remaining ₹10,000 of his security deposit unless he returned his copy of the signed rental agreement. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Chatgpt generated photo)

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According to the Reddit post, the tenant had vacated the apartment after the landlord deducted painting charges and adjusted the pending rent. The only amount left to be refunded was ₹10,000 from the security deposit.

The tenant alleged that for several weeks, the landlord delayed the refund, claiming the final BESCOM electricity bill had not yet been generated. The tenant said they repeatedly requested a copy of the bill so it could be paid immediately, but did not receive it.

The situation reportedly changed after the tenant informed the landlord that they had consulted a lawyer regarding the delay. According to the post, the landlord then shared the electricity bill, which the tenant paid the same day and forwarded proof of payment.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the dispute did not end there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the dispute did not end there. {{/usCountry}}

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The tenant claimed that the landlord introduced a new condition: the remaining ₹10,000 would be refunded only if the tenant returned their copy of the signed rental agreement. the remaining ₹10,000 would be refunded only if the tenant returned their copy of the signed rental agreement.

"Now there's a new condition.

He says he will hand over the ₹10,000 only if we return our copy of the rental agreement. I checked the agreement carefully, and I couldn't find any clause stating that the tenant must return their copy before the security deposit is refunded. The landlord already has the original signed agreement."

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While stating they had no objection to cooperating, the tenant argued that retaining a copy of the signed agreement was reasonable, as it served as proof of the tenancy, the agreed terms, and the security deposit paid.

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Seeking advice from fellow Reddit users, the tenant asked whether it is normal or legally required in India for tenants to surrender their copy of a rental agreement before receiving the security deposit, whether a landlord can legally withhold the deposit solely for that reason when the agreement contains no such clause, and whether sending a legal notice instead of handing over the agreement would be an appropriate course of action.

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Bengaluru tenant has sparked a debate over tenants' rights after he alleged that his landlord refused to refund the remaining ₹ 10,000 of his security deposit unless he returned his copy of the signed rental agreement

'Delay tactics': Reddit reacts as Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord withheld ₹ 10,000 deposit

The post drew responses from users sharing similar experiences and debating the legal rights of landlords and tenants in such situations.

Several Reddit users described the landlord's actions as "delay tactics." One commenter wrote, "All of these are delay tactics. Tell him he already has the original agreement, and you'll anyway have a photocopy. You can even share a scanned copy if he says he has lost the original."

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Another user pointed out that if the rental agreement does not require the tenant to return their copy before the security deposit is refunded, the landlord cannot ordinarily impose that condition later. The commenter added that retaining a signed copy of the agreement as proof of the tenancy and deposit is reasonable and that, since the electricity dues had been cleared, there appeared to be no contractual basis for withholding the refund. They suggested issuing a legal notice if the landlord continued to delay payment.

Sharing a similar experience, another Redditor said their landlord withheld a ₹20,000 deposit for over six months, citing new reasons each time, including alleged damage to kitchen cabinets and water fittings, before re-renting the flat at a higher rent. "We went to a lawyer and sent a legal notice, and got our money within four days," the user wrote, advising the tenant to take the legal route if the refund continued to be withheld.

This is what legal experts have to say

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The case raises broader questions that could be relevant to tenants:

Is it standard practice or a legal requirement for tenants to return their copy of the rental agreement before receiving the security deposit?

Can a landlord lawfully withhold a security deposit solely because the tenant wishes to retain a copy of the signed agreement, particularly when the agreement does not impose such an obligation?



If a tenant refuses to hand over the agreement and instead issues a legal notice seeking the refund, would that be a reasonable and legally sustainable course of action?

Legal experts say that they do not see any legal requirement for a tenant to hand over their copy of a signed rent agreement before getting their security deposit back. “If the agreement doesn’t contain such a clause, the landlord cannot simply introduce that condition at the end of the tenancy. It’s perfectly normal and advisable for both parties to keep a signed copy of the agreement for their records,” said Arpita Mukherjee, a corporate legal practitioner.

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The landlord can withhold or deduct the security deposit only for legitimate reasons, such as unpaid rent, outstanding utility bills, or property damage, if those are supported by the agreement. Simply wanting the tenant’s copy of the agreement isn’t, by itself, a valid reason to withhold the deposit, she says.

She said that the tenant should first try to resolve the issue amicably. “Send a written communication pointing out that there is no such requirement in the agreement and ask for the deposit to be refunded within a reasonable time. If the landlord still refuses without any valid reason, then sending a legal notice would be an appropriate next step,” she advises.

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In the meantime, the tenant should preserve all records, including the signed agreement, proof of payment of the security deposit, and any WhatsApp messages or emails exchanged with the landlord, as these can be useful if the matter eventually reaches court, she adds.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)