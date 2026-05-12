Can homebuyers claim parking rights if no such space is mentioned in the sale agreement?

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has clarified that homebuyers cannot later claim a right to car parking if no parking allotment was mentioned in the agreement for sale and no separate payment was made towards it. While hearing a complaint filed by two homebuyers against a Mumbai-based developer, MahaRERA held that in the absence of any contractual or statutory entitlement, a request for parking allotment cannot be granted subsequently.

MahaRERA has clarified that homebuyers cannot later claim a right to car parking if no parking allotment was mentioned in the agreement for sale and no separate payment was made towards it. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo)

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The case related to homebuyers who had purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s suburbs under a registered agreement executed in July 2018. The complainants alleged that the developer failed to provide promised amenities, including a designated parking space, a solar system for the society, a proper side compound wall, and rectification of leakage issues in their apartment, despite repeated requests. The homebuyers submitted photographs to MahaRERA before the seepage, terrace conditions, and the absence of a compound wall were reported.

The case

The case involved homebuyers who purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s suburbs under a registered agreement executed in July 2018. The complainants alleged that the developer failed to provide promised amenities, including a designated parking space, a solar system for the society, a proper side compound wall, and rectification of leakage issues in their apartment, despite repeated requests. The homebuyers submitted photographs to MahaRERA showing seepage, terrace conditions and the absence of a compound wall.

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{{^usCountry}} "Developers have failed to provide a designated car parking space in accordance with the applicable Municipal Corporation of Greater (MCGM) norms, despite repeated reminders," homebuyers told MahaRERA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Developers have failed to provide a designated car parking space in accordance with the applicable Municipal Corporation of Greater (MCGM) norms, despite repeated reminders," homebuyers told MahaRERA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The developers have also failed to rectify the leakage issues in the side walls of the Complainant’s premises, resulting in water seepage and hardship," the homebuyers told MahaRERA. The homebuyers also annexed photographs evidencing the terrace condition, absence of a compound wall, and leakage issues with the application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The developers have also failed to rectify the leakage issues in the side walls of the Complainant’s premises, resulting in water seepage and hardship," the homebuyers told MahaRERA. The homebuyers also annexed photographs evidencing the terrace condition, absence of a compound wall, and leakage issues with the application. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The developer, however, argued that the registered agreement specifically recorded “zero vehicle parking space” and that the homebuyers had not paid any separate consideration towards parking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developer, however, argued that the registered agreement specifically recorded “zero vehicle parking space” and that the homebuyers had not paid any separate consideration towards parking. {{/usCountry}}

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The developer further contended that no commitments regarding a solar system or compound wall were made under the agreement for sale. It also submitted that a permanent compound wall was not permissible under the sanctioned plans as the area had to remain open under regulatory norms. On the leakage allegations, the developer stated that the apartment had been handed over in a habitable condition and that any seepage may have resulted from natural wear and tear or alterations carried out after possession and that the developers cannot be held liable in the absence of any structural defect.

Also Read: MahaRERA: ‘Paper allotment of parking slot not enough’; real estate developer must provide usable space

MahaRERA order

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In its May 4, 2026 order, MahaRERA observed that the agreement for sale, as well as the Index-II document, clearly recorded “zero vehicle parking space” and did not mention parking allotment.

"MahaRERA has consistently held that where no parking is agreed and no consideration is paid, no enforceable right can be claimed subsequently. Hence, in the absence of any contractual or statutory entitlement, the prayer seeking allotment of car parking cannot be granted," the order noted.

Regarding the solar system and compound wall, MahaRERA said such amenities fall under common areas and facilities, and disputes regarding them should ordinarily be raised by the association of allottees or a collective body of flat purchasers, unless an individual contractual right exists.

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However, on the leakage complaint, MahaRERA directed the developer to conduct a joint inspection of the apartment within 30 days. The authority further ordered that if structural defects or workmanship-related deficiencies are found during inspection, the developer must rectify them at its own cost within a further 30 days under Section 14(3) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Can landlords ‘backtrack’ on promised parking space after committing it in the rental agreement?

"Upon such inspection, if any defects are found to be structural defects or defects in workmanship, quality or provision of services attributable to the developers, the developers shall rectify the same at their own cost within a further period of 30 days in accordance with Section 14(3) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016," the MahaRERA said in its order.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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