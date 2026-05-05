‘Lost job within 3 hours of paying 78K deposit’: Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord returned only a partial refund

A Bengaluru tenant’s ordeal has sparked a debate over fairness and legal clarity in the city’s rental market after he lost a significant portion of his security deposit, along with the token amount, within hours of paying it, after he lost his job the same day, which compelled him to back out of the deal as he could no longer afford the apartment.

A Bengaluru tenant’s ordeal has sparked a debate over fairness and legal clarity in the city’s rental market after he lost a significant portion of his security deposit, along with the token amount, within hours of paying it. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

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In a post shared on Reddit, the tenant detailed how he had finalised a flat in BTM Layout and paid a ₹5,000 token amount on April 8 to block the unit. “Fast forward to April 24, the owner hits me up saying, ‘pay the deposit now,’ and I paid ₹78K. And boom… same day, literally 2–3 hours later, I get laid off,” he wrote.

The tenant said the sudden job loss forced him to reconsider the rental. “At that point, I knew I couldn’t afford this place anymore… So I asked the owner to return the deposit.”

"However, the landlord allegedly deducted multiple charges. “This guy straight up deducted: 1 month rent, token amount, agreement charges (?? like what agreement, nothing was signed 😭), and returned only part of the money,” the tenant wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Redditors say that in Bengaluru, token advances and security deposits are often exchanged before formal agreements are signed. In the absence of clearly defined cancellation terms, disputes over refunds and deductions are common, with landlords citing potential vacancy losses while tenants question the legality of such charges. Deposits, deductions and ‘opportunity cost’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Redditors say that in Bengaluru, token advances and security deposits are often exchanged before formal agreements are signed. In the absence of clearly defined cancellation terms, disputes over refunds and deductions are common, with landlords citing potential vacancy losses while tenants question the legality of such charges. Deposits, deductions and ‘opportunity cost’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several Redditors suggested practical workarounds. “One friend of mine is doing the same in Mumbai. Renting 1 room of a 3BHK as Airbnb. Or he can find an immediate replacement,” one comment read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several Redditors suggested practical workarounds. “One friend of mine is doing the same in Mumbai. Renting 1 room of a 3BHK as Airbnb. Or he can find an immediate replacement,” one comment read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Others framed the landlord’s actions through a financial lens. “Speak to the owner in person and explain. Things work out better in person. Also, you have to look at the opportunity cost for him as well… Having deducted a month's amount is just to cover up for his loss,” another user noted, suggesting that landlords may justify such deductions if they have turned away other prospective tenants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others framed the landlord’s actions through a financial lens. “Speak to the owner in person and explain. Things work out better in person. Also, you have to look at the opportunity cost for him as well… Having deducted a month's amount is just to cover up for his loss,” another user noted, suggesting that landlords may justify such deductions if they have turned away other prospective tenants. {{/usCountry}}

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However, several Redditors questioned the legality of the deductions, particularly in the absence of a signed agreement. “Taking it to the Police is the best option… you’re in the right, legally too. This is a loophole that most owners resort to, almost always!” one user claimed.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Can landlords legally increase rent by 15%? Rules tenants should know

What is token money, and why is it paid?

Vittal B R, an advocate at the Karnataka High Court, said ‘token money’ does not have a defined legal status in rental transactions. Instead, it has emerged as a market-driven practice, particularly in tight housing conditions where demand outstrips supply.

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“In many cases, a landlord may have already shown the property to several prospective tenants. To ensure the property is not rented to someone else, a tenant may pay a token advance requesting the landlord to hold the house until the agreed move-in date,” he said.

What should tenants keep in mind while paying a token amount and a security deposit?

Legal experts caution that tenants should exercise due diligence before paying any token advance or security deposit, as these may be forfeited if an agreement is not signed.

According to advocate Akash Bantia, even the Model Tenancy Act 2021 does not specifically regulate token money. The Act, introduced as a central framework to bring uniformity to India’s rental market, focuses on formalising tenancy agreements, balancing landlord–tenant rights, and encouraging the use of written contracts for both residential and commercial properties.

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Also Read: Bengaluru tenant claims entire security deposit deducted by landlord for painting and repairs, ignites debate

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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