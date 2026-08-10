MHADA Lottery 2026: 13 years, countless attempts and finally a home to call a dream come true

For Sarika Lokhande, winning an MHADA apartment was 13 years in the making. After applying to the lottery year after year, she finally struck luck in the 2026 draw. She was among the hopeful homebuyers who arrived with dreams of owning a house and left with the promise of a home.

MHADA lottery 2026 results for the Mumbai real estate market including winners for 2,640 affordable homes were announced on August 6, 2026. (File Photo )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lokhande had been applying for and trying to win an apartment every year since 2013, but had been unsuccessful.

"In these 13 years, I applied in multiple income categories as my income changed over time, but I was not able to win an apartment. However, today I can proudly say that it is truly a lottery for me. I would only say that all those dreaming of a home should not lose hope and should keep applying for the lottery," she said.

“Buying a home in Mumbai is no easy task, and owning one has always been my dream. Today, that dream has finally come true as I have won a home through the MHADA lottery at a very affordable price. I hope my experience motivates others who are also dreaming of owning a home in Mumbai through the MHADA lottery," Lokhande said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another lottery winner, Sunil Kadam, had been applying to purchase a 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai for five years. However, in the MHADA lottery 2026, a Malad resident who is in his 40s won a 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Vikhroli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another lottery winner, Sunil Kadam, had been applying to purchase a 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai for five years. However, in the MHADA lottery 2026, a Malad resident who is in his 40s won a 1 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Vikhroli. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kadam said, "I was applying for five years but was not able to win. However, this year has been lucky for me. I have won a 1 BHK apartment in Vikhroli. The apartment will cost around ₹1 crore and measures over 400 sq ft. I applied in Vikhroli because it has central connectivity to BKC, Powai, Thane, and these are the areas where most office and home activity is happening."

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2027 to offer over 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai: CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

All about MHADA lottery 2026

The MHADA lottery apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, according to the list.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several locations in Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

Also Read: MMRDA ropes Singapore-based firm to prepare Mumbai 3.0 master plan, what it means for the real estate sector: Explained

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

MHADA lottery 2027 to have over 2,000 affordable homes

The MHADA is likely to launch its Mumbai housing lottery for 2027 in the next five months, with around 2,000 to 2,500 affordable homes expected to be offered for sale, MHADA vice president and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal told Hindustan Times Real Estate last week.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026 results announced today: Click here to check winners of 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

"We are working on the minute details and expect to announce the Mumbai lottery in January or February 2027. The lottery will have a similar number of homes as the 2026 edition, around 2,000 to 2,500 units. Every year, our target is to make this many homes available for the Mumbai real estate market," Jaiswal said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}