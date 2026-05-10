Mother’s Day 2026: Planning to buy a property jointly with your mother? Here’s what you should know

Planning to buy an apartment jointly with your mother this Mother’s Day 2026 may be an emotional gesture, a tax-efficient investment or part of long-term succession planning. But while joint ownership can offer benefits such as higher home loan eligibility, potential tax advantages, and smoother inheritance planning, experts say buyers should carefully evaluate the legal, financial, and practical implications before signing the deal.

Joint property ownership with your mother can offer home loan benefits, but experts advise carefully evaluating the tax and legal implications (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Real estate, after all, is a long-term commitment, and emotional decisions should still be backed by financial clarity, they say.

Don’t buy property only for tax savings

Tax deductions and home loan benefits are often among the biggest reasons families opt for joint ownership. But experts caution against allowing tax savings alone to drive a property purchase decision.

The more important questions are whether the property fits your financial goals, whether the location has long-term demand and whether the investment remains affordable over time.

Joint ownership may help optimise deductions under applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act if both parties are co-owners and contribute towards the EMI repayment. However, ownership documents, loan structures and repayment contributions must align properly for tax claims to hold up. Financial advisers recommend discussing the structure with a chartered accountant before finalising the transaction.

Be clear about why you are buying the property

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The purpose of the house purchase jointly with your mother should shape almost every decision that follows. Is the property being bought for rental income? Long-term appreciation? Retirement planning? Or is it intended as a future home for the family, where parents may eventually live with the family? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purpose of the house purchase jointly with your mother should shape almost every decision that follows. Is the property being bought for rental income? Long-term appreciation? Retirement planning? Or is it intended as a future home for the family, where parents may eventually live with the family? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Once that objective is clear, buyers can evaluate the right location, apartment size and surrounding infrastructure. If parents are expected to live there, proximity to hospitals, metro connectivity, expressways, retail hubs and healthcare facilities becomes especially important. Buying property jointly with your mother? Decide ownership ratio and tax liability carefully {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once that objective is clear, buyers can evaluate the right location, apartment size and surrounding infrastructure. If parents are expected to live there, proximity to hospitals, metro connectivity, expressways, retail hubs and healthcare facilities becomes especially important. Buying property jointly with your mother? Decide ownership ratio and tax liability carefully {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most overlooked aspects of joint ownership is the shareholding structure. Experts say the ownership ratio should ideally reflect each person's financial contribution towards the down payment, registration costs, and EMI repayments. This becomes critical later during taxation, resale, inheritance distribution and capital gains calculations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most overlooked aspects of joint ownership is the shareholding structure. Experts say the ownership ratio should ideally reflect each person's financial contribution towards the down payment, registration costs, and EMI repayments. This becomes critical later during taxation, resale, inheritance distribution and capital gains calculations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If the ownership split is not clearly mentioned in the sale deed, both co-owners may effectively hold equal rights over the property, regardless of who paid more.Many buyers assume that paying the EMI means they effectively own the property. Legally, that may not always be true. If the property is jointly owned with the mother or father, their share becomes their self-acquired property. They are free to transfer their portion through a Will to anyone they choose. In the absence of a Will, inheritance will be governed by succession laws, say legal experts

Legal experts therefore recommend clearly defining ownership shares in the sale deed, preparing a valid Will, understanding nomination rules, and verifying how succession laws apply in case of future disputes. Tax benefits can also be claimed individually in proportion to ownership and EMI contribution. However, financial liability is also shared. Both co-borrowers may remain jointly responsible for repayment obligations. Experts note that where the mother is a senior citizen with limited income, lenders may evaluate repayment capacity primarily based on the earning child’s income.

Ready-to-move or under-construction?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under-construction properties often appear attractive due to lower entry prices and potential appreciation before possession. But delays continue to remain one of the biggest risks in Indian real estate. Ready-to-move homes, on the other hand, offer immediate possession, lower execution risk, and the possibility of earning rental income. The decision ultimately depends on risk appetite, investment horizon and cash flow comfort.

Don’t ignore developer credibility. Whether buying jointly or individually, due diligence on the developer remains essential. Experts advise buyers to verify RERA registration, review the developer’s delivery track record, check pending litigation or regulatory disputes, assess previous project delays, and avoid being swayed solely by lower pricing. A cheaper project may end up becoming far more expensive if execution risks emerge later, they say.

Calculate the full cost of ownership

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many buyers budget only for the apartment price and EMI. But the actual ownership cost is significantly higher. Additional expenses typically include: Stamp duty and registration, GST (where applicable), brokerage, parking and clubhouse charges, interior and furnishing costs, annual maintenance expenses, property taxes.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2026: What women should know about property inheritance laws

Experts recommend evaluating whether the investment leaves enough room for emergency savings and monthly cash flow stability.

Rental income may not always meet expectations

If the purchase is being viewed as an investment property, rental yield calculations should remain realistic. Factors such as vacancy periods, maintenance charges, taxation and market cycles can reduce actual returns. Buyers should compare expected rent with loan obligations and recurring expenses rather than assuming consistent appreciation.

Discuss the exit plan early

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Joint ownership works smoothly when relationships remain harmonious. But future liquidity decisions can become complicated if co-owners disagree. A jointly owned property cannot typically be sold without the consent of all co-owners. Legal experts say families should openly discuss what would happen if the property needs to be sold later, whether all parties would agree to a sale, and how proceeds would be divided.

Also Read: Renting an apartment from an NRI landlord? Here’s what tenants need to know about TDS rules

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

real estate news See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON