Buying a home with your wife? Ensure documents reflect both spouses’ contributions for joint ownership and tax benefits

When a Bengaluru-based couple, Rohan and Meera, bought their first apartment, they ensured tax compliance from the start. Both contributed equally to the down payment and EMIs, routing all transactions through their respective bank accounts. Their builder's receipts and sale deed reflected a 50:50 ownership ratio. By maintaining a clear paper trail, they avoided mismatches and potential tax disputes. Property buying tips: When buying house with a spouse, ensure it's in joint name, split costs of EMI equally if possible or in a ratio that works for both.

When a couple in India ventures into the acquisition of immovable property in joint names, it becomes imperative, for the purposes of tax compliance, to ensure that a robust evidentiary trail of the source of funds is preserved.

“When buying house with a spouse, ensure it's in joint name, split costs of EMI equally if possible or in a ratio that works for both,” says Shweta Jain, founder, Investography, a financial planning firm.

Paper trail matters: Why documentation is key in joint property deals The documents that must be maintained include “contemporaneous bank statements evidencing the transfer of consideration to the vendor, loan sanction letters and repayment schedules reflecting the identity of the borrower servicing the debt, and the income-tax returns and salary slips of each spouse to demonstrate their independent financial capacity,” says Tushar Kumar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India.

Where the contribution emanates from intra-spousal transfers, a duly executed gift deed assumes significance in order to avoid imputations of benami arrangements. Likewise, builder’s receipts, sale deeds and allied papers should, to the extent possible, mirror the actual proportion of the parties’ financial participation. The object is to leave no room for ambiguity so that the revenue cannot contend that ostensible ownership and beneficial ownership stand at variance.

They should make sure joint ownership is clearly recorded while purchasing property with their husband to protect legal rights. They need to keep a neat record of EMI payments and cash contributions to prevent potential conflicts. “It also makes sense to consider a co-ownership agreement with delineated roles and potential exit plans. Both names need to appear on the loan paperwork as well as the property title,” says Kumar.

Substance over form: How courts determine true ownership for taxation The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, in a consistent line of pronouncements, has clarified that the determination of ownership, for fiscal purposes, depends not merely upon whose name appears on the title deed but upon whose resources have in fact funded the acquisition.

“If it is established, through unimpeachable banking records, that the entire consideration has flowed from one spouse, the entirety of the income from the said property, whether rental or by way of capital appreciation, would be brought to tax in that spouse’s hands. Conversely, where both spouses have demonstrably contributed, apportionment is effected in accordance with the ratio of such contributions,” says Kumar.

The Tribunal, while adjudicating, scrutinises the timing of debits, the source of EMIs, and the correlation with the disclosed incomes of each party. Thus, the judicial approach is rooted in substance rather than form, ensuring that taxation is aligned with the true economic ownership.

Many taxpayers, however, commit avoidable errors which place them in jeopardy of receiving notices under the Income Tax Act. A frequent misstep is the inclusion of the spouse’s name as co-owner merely for registry convenience or loan eligibility, without corresponding financial contribution, thereby creating a mismatch between legal and beneficial ownership.

Another recurrent lapse is the indiscriminate use of cash in the transaction, which weakens the audit trail. Equally problematic is the claiming of deductions under Section 24(b) or other provisions by both spouses, even where only one is servicing the debt.

Absence of a gift deed where one spouse has funded the other’s share, and discrepancies between registry shareholding and actual repayment capacity, also tend to invite scrutiny. Such inconsistencies not only attract unwelcome attention from the Revenue but may, in aggravated situations, lead to allegations under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

How couples can stay compliant and avoid tax disputes In order to obviate such contingencies, prudent individuals must adopt certain important measures. “All payments should be meticulously routed through identifiable banking channels, aligned with the ownership ratio recited in the conveyance deed. Where funds are shared or transferred inter se, duly stamped and executed gift deeds or loan agreements within the family should be maintained,” says Kumar.

The income declared in returns must faithfully reflect the ownership proportion and rental or capital gain income apportioned accordingly.

“Receipts and certificates from the builder should, as far as practicable, denote the respective contributions of each co-purchaser. It is equally important to preserve such records for a period sufficient to withstand reopening of assessments, given the extended time limits under the statute,” says Kumar.

