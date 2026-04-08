Mumbai: BMC panel puts occupation certificate amnesty proposal for housing societies on hold, seeks simpler framework

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Standing Committee, on April 8 put on hold an amnesty proposal to grant occupation certificates (OCs) to housing societies for all residential buildings constructed before 2016.

Mumbai real estate news update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s standing committee, on April 8, put on hold an amnesty proposal to grant occupation certificates (OCs) to housing societies for all residential buildings constructed before 2016. (Picture for representational purposes only).(Gemini Generated Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Members of the standing committee told Hindustan Times Real Estate that the proposal has been paused, with some members seeking simplification and broader stakeholder consultations before it is taken forward.

What is BMC's Amnesty proposal for obtaining OC?

The proposal seeks to enable housing societies to obtain occupation certificates (OCs) by paying applicable charges, which will vary based on the type, size, and extent of approvals and violations. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration, the amnesty proposal will cover housing societies constructed before November 17, 2016, including those with deviations from approved plans or additional constructions that had previously rendered them ineligible for OC certification.

After years of deliberation, the initiative is expected to provide relief to around 12 lakh homeowners residing in nearly 25,000 residential buildings across Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposal states that residential buildings, hospitals, and schools will be eligible under the scheme. It will also cover buildings with housing units having a carpet area of up to 80 sq metres (around 860 sq ft). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal states that residential buildings, hospitals, and schools will be eligible under the scheme. It will also cover buildings with housing units having a carpet area of up to 80 sq metres (around 860 sq ft). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 50% concession on various charges, including regularisation fees, penalties, and application costs. Applications submitted within the first six months of the scheme’s rollout will be exempt from penalties, while those submitted later will be eligible for partial concessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 50% concession on various charges, including regularisation fees, penalties, and application costs. Applications submitted within the first six months of the scheme’s rollout will be exempt from penalties, while those submitted later will be eligible for partial concessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposal also imposes several conditions, such as that the housing society applying for OC should have a valid commencement certificate (CC), an Intimation of Development (IOD), and a Conveyance.

Also Read: What is the Maharashtra government’s plan to grant OCs to around 25,000 housing societies in Mumbai all about?

Why has the amnesty proposal been put on hold?

The BMC’s amnesty proposal has been put on hold after being tabled in the standing committee, as members said it requires further discussion and simplification.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We will hold discussions with various stakeholders, including on the conditions set by the BMC administration. Only after incorporating their views and suggestions will we move forward with the amnesty scheme,” Prabhkar Shinde, BJP Corporator, who is also chairman of BMC's standing committee, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

“The policy was not taken up for approval in the BMC’s standing committee, as we want further simplification of the scheme for housing societies. Several conditions, such as the 800 sq ft cap and the requirement of a commencement certificate (CC), need to be studied and discussed with various stakeholders,” Ganesh Khankar, BJP Corporator and member of the BMC's standing committee, told HT Real Estate.

What is an Occupation Certificate?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An Occupation Certificate is an essential legal document issued by the municipal corporation that confirms a building has been constructed in accordance with approved plans and is fit for occupation. Without it, homeowners cannot legally occupy the house.

Also Read: Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025: A separate RERA-like law for real estate redevelopment projects proposed

In the Mumbai real estate market, banks often hesitate to provide loans or mortgages; redevelopment plans can get stuck; and basic civic approvals, such as water or sewage connections, may remain uncertain due to the absence of OC, according to real estate experts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

real estate news See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON