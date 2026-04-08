Mumbai: BMC panel to table amnesty scheme today for issuing occupation certificates to housing societies

In a significant move, the Mumbai Civic body, also known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is expected to table a key policy framework, or amnesty scheme, on April 8, to grant occupation certificates (OCs) to thousands of housing societies in Mumbai that are yet to obtain them, sources told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Mumbai real estate: The Mumbai Civic body, also known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is expected to table a key policy framework, or amnesty scheme, on April 8 to grant OC to thousands of housing societies in Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

In September 2025, the Maharashtra government announced that it would issue a policy with rules and processes for housing societies to obtain an OC.

What is BMC's Amnesty Scheme for obtaining OC? The scheme will allow the legalisation of housing societies with an OC upon payment of the applicable charges. The charges will vary based on the type, size, and extent of approval and violations. The aim is to ensure all housing societies in the city obtain an OC.

According to the BMC administration's proposal, the amnesty scheme will apply to housing societies constructed before Nov 17, 2016. These include structures where deviations from approved plans or additional constructions had earlier made them ineligible for OC certification.

The proposal states that residential buildings, hospitals, and schools will be eligible under the scheme, followed by buildings with housing units having a carpet area of up to 80 sq mtrs (around 860 sq ft).

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The BMC proposal also recommends a 50 per cent concession on various charges, including regularisation fees, penalties, and application costs. Proposals submitted within the first six months of the scheme's rollout will be exempt from penalties, while those submitted later will receive partial concessions.

The proposal also imposes several conditions, such as that the housing society applying for OC should have a valid commencement certificate (CC), an Intimation of Development (IOD), and a Conveyance.

In the Mumbai real estate market, around 25,000 housing societies lack a valid OC.

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What is an Occupation Certificate? An Occupation Certificate is an essential legal document issued by the municipal corporation that confirms a building has been constructed in accordance with approved plans and is fit for occupation. Without it, homeowners cannot legally occupy the house.

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In the Mumbai real estate market, banks often hesitate to provide loans or mortgages; redevelopment plans can get stuck; and basic civic approvals, such as water or sewage connections, may remain uncertain due to the absence of OC, according to real estate experts. In Mumbai, thousands of cooperative housing societies built decades ago still lack this important document.