Paid 4 crore for an apartment in Mumbai. Can your housing society stop you from drying clothes on the balcony?

You've paid upwards of ₹4 crore for a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, yet you may not be allowed to hang a towel or a set of freshly washed clothes on your own balcony. Across several premium residential developments, from Worli and Bandra to Powai and Lower Parel, housing societies have introduced rules prohibiting residents from drying clothes or towels in balconies or outside windows. The rationale is simple: preserve the building's façade, maintain a premium aesthetic, and, many believe, protect property values.

Mumbai real estate: Across several premium residential developments, from Worli and Bandra to Powai and Lower Parel, housing societies have introduced rules prohibiting residents from drying clothes or towels in balconies or outside windows. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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However, these restrictions raise an important question about the limits of a housing society's powers. Can an apartment association dictate how residents use their private balconies? While Mumbai has no municipal law in Mumbai prohibiting drying clothes on balconies, many cooperative housing societies and gated communities include such restrictions in their registered bye-laws or house rules. As these regulations become increasingly common in luxury developments, legal experts say the answer lies in balancing individual property rights with the collective interests of the community.

While, the Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Rules, 1972, under Rule 44, prohibit residents of condominiums from hanging garments, rugs or similar items from windows, balconies or the exterior façade of a building, no general law applies to every housing society in Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} The applicable prohibition for condominiums is governed by the Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act, 1970, while cooperative housing societies in general are governed by their own registered bye-laws. Cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra are governed by the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Rules, 1961, and their registered bye-laws, unlike condominiums, say experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicable prohibition for condominiums is governed by the Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act, 1970, while cooperative housing societies in general are governed by their own registered bye-laws. Cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra are governed by the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Rules, 1961, and their registered bye-laws, unlike condominiums, say experts. {{/usCountry}}

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Can your housing society ban you from drying clothes on the balcony? What the law says

Many housing societies enforce such rules to preserve the building's architectural aesthetics, maintain premium property values, prevent water from dripping onto lower floors, minimise safety risks from clothes or drying racks falling, and ensure a uniform façade. Residents are often encouraged to use utility balconies, designated drying areas, ceiling-mounted drying racks, indoor drying stands or clothes dryers instead.

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"Housing societies are free to frame rules for the smooth functioning of the community. However, unless a penalty is backed by law or the society's registered bye-laws, enforcing fines can become contentious," said Nishikant Patil, a real estate consultant based in Mumbai's western suburbs.

"In luxury projects where apartments cost ₹5 crore or ₹10 crore and above, this issue rarely arises because most homes have a separate utility or dry balcony designed specifically for drying clothes. The challenge is more common in smaller apartments priced around ₹1 crore or ₹2 crore, where homes measuring 500–600 sq ft have limited space and often lack a dedicated drying area," he said.

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Thirty-eight-year-old Krushang Patel (name changed), who lives in a condominium in Singapore, said his residential complex imposes an S$100 penalty if residents hang clothes or towels from windows or balcony railings where they are visible from the building's exterior.

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"Our condominium has residents from across the world, and there have been instances where people hang towels outside after taking a bath. Some residents argue that while drying clothes may not be permitted, towels should be allowed. However, whenever someone violates the rule, the estate management issues a notice to the landlord, informing them of the breach," Patel said.