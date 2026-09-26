Pitru Paksha 2026: Why homebuyers put property purchases on hold during Shraddh

Pitru Paksha 2026, which begins on September 26, is traditionally seen as a subdued period for the real estate market across the country, as many Hindus avoid making big-ticket purchases during this time, real estate experts told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Pitru Paksha 2026, which begins on September 26, is traditionally seen as a subdued period for the real estate market across the country. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to experts, the practice is rooted in long-held beliefs. Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh, is considered inauspicious for buying homes, booking properties or starting new ventures. As a result, some property-related discussions, transactions and registrations are deferred until after the two-week period.

This year, Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 26 to October 10, 2026. The period is dedicated to honouring ancestors through Shradh rituals, which are traditionally believed to help fulfil ancestral obligations and seek the blessings of departed souls.

Many homebuyers refrain from booking or registering properties during Pitru Paksha, guided by the belief that the period is not auspicious for new beginnings, experts said. In Mumbai, those looking to close or register property purchases or sales may time transactions around Ganesh Chaturthi or wait until Navratri or Diwali. Unless a transaction is urgent, some buyers and sellers prefer to avoid registrations during Pitru Paksha, they said.

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Rajendra Modi, a Mumbai-based landlord, said discussions to sell land outright for ₹45 crore in the city's suburbs have been put on hold during Pitru Paksha.

“We had a meeting on September 23, where we decided that all the paperwork, calls and negotiations will now take place from the first day of Navratri. We plan to close the discussions by Dussehra and further aim to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the developer around Dhanteras or Diwali,” he said.

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“The only reason is that, if we are so close to the auspicious days of the year, why would we close or discuss the deal during the inauspicious period of Pitru Paksha? It is all about our beliefs,” he said.

Developers say Pitru Paksha period is a temporary pause

According to real estate developers, Pitru Paksha can lead to a temporary pause among homebuyers looking to close transactions.

“Buying a home in India is rarely just a financial decision; it is deeply rooted in emotion, belief and sentiment. During Pitru Paksha, some homebuyers consciously defer purchases, viewing the period as less auspicious for new beginnings,” said Raahul Maroo, founder and managing director, Tatvm Builders and Developers.

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“This can create a temporary sentiment-led pause rather than signal a broad-based demand slowdown. With the festive season traditionally bringing renewed optimism and a stronger inclination towards auspicious purchases, we expect deferred intent to support healthy housing activity,” Maroo said.