RPG Group's KEC International gets new orders worth 3,023 crore

RPG Group firm KEC International has said it has secured new orders of ₹3,023 crore across its various businesses - civil, transmission and distribution, and cables.

According to a company statement shared with exchanges, its civil business has secured orders for executing infra works in the water pipeline and commercial building segments in India. (ALSO READ: Godrej Properties acquires legendary actor Raj Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow)

In the transmission and distribution segment, the business has secured orders for T&D projects in the Americas. In the business of Cables, it has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas, the company said in the statement released on Friday evening.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KEC International, commented, "We are pleased with the size of new order wins, especially the orders in the water pipeline segment including our single largest order till date. We are now executing 10 prestigious projects in this segment with an overall project value of over ₹5,000 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the government." (ALSO READ: China's property sales static despite policies to stimulate market: Report)

Kejriwal said the civil business also diversified its presence with a maiden order in the commercial building segment, from a reputed international real estate developer.

With the above orders, the CEO said their year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at a record level of over ₹18,500 crore, a robust growth of over 30 per cent vis-a-vis last year. "These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward," he added.

According to the company's statement, KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. It said it was currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries. It said it was the flagship company of the RPG Group.

