50 lakh– 1 crore homes dominate buyer demand between 2022 and 2024: Anarock AI data

Homes priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore were the top choice for Indian buyers in 2024, accounting for 35% of demand, up from 28% in 2022, according to AI-driven data from property consultancy ANAROCK. ₹ 50L– ₹ 1Cr homes led 2024 demand at 35%, up from 28% in 2022, per AI-driven data from property consultancy ANAROCK. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The insights are based on AI-led analysis of 2.8 million qualified leads by ANAROCK’s proprietary consumer profiling platform, ASTRA, which uses 74 behavioural models to track buying trends, demographic shifts, and conversion patterns.

The report said while the ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore segment now holds the largest share of homebuyer interest, demand for homes above ₹1 crore has also grown steadily. The share of buyers in the ₹1–2 crore budget range rose from 14% in 2022 to 17% in 2024. Conversely, interest in budget homes under ₹25 lakh has fallen from 16% to 14% over the same period, signaling a clear tilt toward mid-segment and premium housing.

“Thanks to AI, it has become possible to create sophisticated ecosystems to analyse customer behaviour, predict purchasing patterns, and optimize sales strategies with unprecedented precision,” said Aayush Puri, head of ANAROCK Channel Partner and ANACITY. “For instance, there has been a gradual increase in homebuyers over 36 years of age, and a reduction in the 25-35 age group - with 36-40 years constituting the largest age group in 2024."

Also Read: Bengaluru housing sales dip 8% in Q2 2025 despite 12% increase in property prices: Anarock

Decision timelines stretch, but luxury moves faster

The trends revealed by ASTRA pointed out a rising average time from inquiry to booking. This "conversion timeline" has gone up from 25 days in 2022 to 28 days in 2024, indicating more deliberation among buyers.

However, the opposite trend is seen in luxury real estate. For homes priced above ₹3 crore, the average time to booking has dropped to just 16 days in 2024, suggesting that high-value buyers tend to decide faster once they are engaged.

Bookings from digital platforms, including developer websites and aggregators, have declined from 35% in 2022 to 30% in 2024. Meanwhile, the role of channel partners, brokers and brokerage firms has grown significantly, rising from 28% to 32% in the same period, the report said.

Also Read: Is Bengaluru’s luxury housing market softening amid job losses and economic uncertainty? Experts weigh in

In fact, channel partners now play a critical role in both the ₹50 lakh– ₹1 crore range and in the luxury segment above ₹3 crore, ANAROCK said.

The data also reveals a marked shift in unit preferences, with the share of buyers choosing 3BHK homes rising to 45% in 2024 from 38% in 2022. In contrast, demand for 1BHK units has dropped sharply, reflecting evolving family lifestyles and the influence of hybrid and remote work models.