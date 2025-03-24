Rustomjee Group launches housing project in Dombivli near Mumbai with a revenue potential of 1,800 crore

Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group, also known as Keystone Realtors, has launched a new residential project in Dombivli, located in the Thane district near Mumbai. The project, Urban Woods, features 873 units and boasts a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,800 crore. Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group, also known as Keystone Realtors, has launched a new residential project in Dombivli, located in the Thane district near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Rustomjee Group)

The development will offer a mix of 1, 2, and 3 BHK residences spread across multiple phases. The project's first phase includes launching four towers comprising 873 units.

“Dombivli is emerging as a promising residential hub. It offers an excellent price advantage to Thane and Mumbai while the infrastructure development for better connectivity ensures great appreciation," said Boman Irani, chairman and managing director of Rustomjee Group.

"As we do in all our projects, we aim to create a holistic living experience by blending lifestyle amenities and creating a thriving community. This launch aligns with our commitment to providing thoughtfully designed homes that fulfil the aspirations of discerning homebuyers," he said.

According to the company, the projects will offer modern amenities, making them ideal for first-time buyers and growing families.

"With multiple Jodi options available, residents can choose layouts that best suit their evolving needs. The location offers the advantage of being away from the congestion of the main highway and roadblocks, ensuring smoother connectivity and a more peaceful living environment," the company said in a statement.

The company stated that the apartments will feature balconies, and the development will include a clubhouse.

"With property prices in Dombivli witnessing steady growth, upcoming infrastructure projects like the Taloja Metro Line 12, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, Mumbra-Panvel Highway expansion, and Mankoli-Dombivli Bridge are set to accelerate appreciation. Enhanced connectivity to Thane, Navi Mumbai, and key commercial hubs further strengthens its appeal," the company statement added.