Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Strict compliance with RERA provisions crucial to restoring trust in housing sector: PM Modi

ByHT Real Estate News
May 28, 2025 11:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under RERA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). He emphasized that strict adherence to RERA provisions is essential to rebuilding homebuyer confidence and restoring trust in the housing sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under RERA(PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under RERA(PMO)

PM Modi, during a PRAGATI meeting on May 28, emphasized the importance of strict adherence to Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) provisions to restore trust in the housing sector. He highlighted the need to enhance the quality and timeliness of grievance redressal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers.

The remarks came as Modi reviewed three major infrastructure projects worth over  62,000 crore under the PRAGATI initiative—an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation.

According to an official statement, the projects span the road transport, power, and water resources sectors across various states and union territories.

During a review of public grievances linked to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Modi emphasised the need to improve the quality and timeliness of grievance disposal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers.

Also Read: Over 4 lakh homes delivered in top nine cities in FY25; Delhi-NCR market sees a decline: PropEquity

He asked state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA Act. Strict compliance with RERA provisions is critical for restoring trust in the housing market, he said.

PM Modi highlighted that project delays not only lead to cost overruns but also deprive citizens of essential infrastructure and services.

Emphasising the strategic importance of these projects, he called for concerted efforts to overcome implementation of bottlenecks and ensure their timely completion.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritise efficiency and accountability, stressing that timely delivery is critical to maximising socio-economic outcomes. In the PRAGATI meetings held so far, 373 projects worth around 20.64 lakh crore have been reviewed, the statement said.

