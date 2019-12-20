e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Sunteck Realty sales 125 apartments worth Rs 200 crore in Goregaon

Sunteck Realty launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue Sunteck City which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore in 18 days from the launch day.

Dec 20, 2019 14:40 IST

Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai-based real estate player, Sunteck Realty, has sold 125 of the 225 apartments it had recently launched in Goregaon.

The real estate firm said it had garnered over Rs 200 crore it the sale.

In a filing in BSE, the company said: “Sunteck Realty launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue Sunteck City which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore in 18 days from the launch day (in less than three weeks).”

Sunteck City is a premium luxury project located in the Oshiwara locality of Mumbai’s Goregaon West. The total area of the development is around 23 acres. The development comprises a mix of residential, retail and commercial.

Buoyed by the sale, Sunteck Realty said it is confident of selling 85-90 per cent of its flats in a short span of time. It, added that with the sales of other flats in the project it will try to fill the coffers with Rs 300-325 crore.

Kamal Khetan, chairman and managing director of Sunteck Realty, told Equity and Bulls website that the response to their flats has spurred the company to deliver quality products and keep exploring locations that have potential to provide value to buyers.

The 4th Avenue Sunteck City homes are close to an upcoming mall. This means the residents can easily access entertainment zones, multiplex, multiple fine dining restaurants and commercial spaces in the vicinity.

In June this year, Sunteck Realty had said it was planning to create a strong portfolio of commercial and retail projects by investing Rs 5,000 crore in the next four years.

The company boasts of a city-centric development portfolio of about 30 million square feet spread across 24 projects and 4 rented assets.

Sunteck Realty already caters to the residential segment in different areas of Mumbai such as Oshiwara District Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex and Naigaon.

