Supertech twin towers demolition: Noida authority carries out test blast

Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, which have been roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the illegally built Supertech twin towers, successfully carried out a test blast on Sunday afternoon. The test blast was carried out around 2.30pm in the society in Noida's sector 93-A.

A siren lasting a few seconds went off at 2.15pm followed by two to three sirens at 2.30pm, moments preceding the test blast. According to officials, the test blast was carried out with five kg explosives in the Apex tower.

According to officials, the actual demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will take place on May 22 but the test blast will be carried out to ascertain the number of explosives needed for the demolition.

Residents of neighbouring ATS Greens Village and other societies were cautioned about the test blast, which has been carried out on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures.

Ambulances and fire tenders were present at the site during the test blast for any emergency and police personnel were deployed in adequate numbers.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31, 2021, as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms.

The top court had also rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.

