e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / Supreme Court notices to Centre, RBI on plea by real estate body on loan moratorium

Supreme Court notices to Centre, RBI on plea by real estate body on loan moratorium

The petition filed by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India sought to know some details about the moratorium scheme.

real-estate Updated: May 15, 2020 12:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea by real estate body on loan moratorium
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea by real estate body on loan moratorium(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a petition on the issue of loan moratorium.

In its petition, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) sought to know if all non-banking finance companies are eligible for loan moratorium or whether banks have the discretion to give benefit.

The petition was filed on May 12.

In its notices, the Supreme Cout has sought responses from the Centre and the RBI in two weeks.

The RBI had on March 27 allowed banks and financial institutions to offer a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding as on March 1 to help mitigate hardship faced by borrowers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, it had said, the repayment schedule and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, may be shifted across the board by three months.

As a result of this moratorium, individuals’ EMI repayments of loans taken were not deducted from their bank accounts, providing much needed liquidity.

The loan EMI payments will restart only once the moratorium time period of 3 months expires.

tags
top news
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Live Updates: Part of Army HQs in Delhi shut after Covid-19 case reported
Live Updates: Part of Army HQs in Delhi shut after Covid-19 case reported
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In