Tata Housing announces phase-2 of Noida-based Eureka Park residential project

The company will spend around ₹600 crore for the new phase, under which it will build approximately 650 units.
Representative Image (tatarealty.in)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 06:15 PM IST
PTI |

Realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday said it will invest around 600 crore to develop a new phase of its residential project in Noida.

Tata Value Homes, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Housing, launched the second phase of its project, Eureka Park in Noida Sector 150.

The towers will comprise approximately 650 units. The first phase of the project launch witnessed rapid sales, with 850 apartments being sold within 24 months of the project launch.

Commenting on the launch Sanjay Dutt (Managing Director & CEO) Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, said, “This project has been one of the highest traction residential projects in the North region. The current demand for larger homes has led to an increase in more rooms. Hence, with Eureka Park Phase 2, we will be adding approximately 650 units of 3BHK to address the demands of the home buyers in the region."

He said the company would be investing around Rs. 600 crore for the development of this phase.

Tata Value Homes Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Housing Development Company Limited, established in 2010, to exclusively focus on value and affordable housing.

Tata Value Homes has projects in Mumbai, NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons and one of the leading real estate development companies in India with an extensive portfolio of over 50 projects across 15 cities.

Tata Realty has developed over 15 million square feet of commercial projects and has around 12 million square feet of projects under development and planning. 

