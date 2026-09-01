The Executive Centre launches flex space measuring 94,100 sq ft, with 1,000+ workstations in Gurugram

The Executive Centre (TEC), a flexible workspace provider, on September 1 announced the launch of its workstations property in DLF Atrium Place, Gurugram. The company said that the new centre spans approximately 94,100 sq ft and offers over 1,000 workstations, further strengthening its presence in India.

The Executive Centre (TEC), a flexible workspace provider, on September 1 announced the launch of its workstations property in DLF Atrium Place, Gurugram. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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According to the company statement, the property is strategically located in one of India's foremost global business districts. DLF Atrium Place offers unparalleled connectivity with close proximity to public transport networks, making it is an ideal destination for multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and fast-growing enterprises seeking an exceptional workplace experience.

"Housed within a state-of-the-art Grade A office building that is USGBC LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum pre-certified, the new centre reflects TEC's commitment to sustainability, wellness, and world-class workplace design," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Flexible workspace leasing surges 68% in H1 2026, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai lead

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{{^usCountry}} The company said that the property members will have access to premium private offices, elegantly designed collaboration zones and lounges, a fully equipped Barista Bar, wellness room, private phone booths, secure keyless locking systems, and a range of business amenities delivered through TEC's signature hospitality-led service model. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said that the property members will have access to premium private offices, elegantly designed collaboration zones and lounges, a fully equipped Barista Bar, wellness room, private phone booths, secure keyless locking systems, and a range of business amenities delivered through TEC's signature hospitality-led service model. {{/usCountry}}

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"Gurugram continues to be one of India's most dynamic business destinations, attracting global enterprises that expect more from their workplaces than ever before. At TEC, we believe that exceptional workspaces should inspire innovation, foster collaboration, and support employee wellbeing," said, Paul Salnikoff, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, The Executive Centre.

Also Read: ₹125 crore, add 8 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, among other cities">The Executive Centre to invest ₹125 crore, add 8 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, among other cities

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"Our newest centre at DLF Atrium Place embodies this vision by combining luxury, thoughtful design, operational excellence, and world-class hospitality to create an environment where businesses and their people can thrive. As organisations continue to prioritise quality and flexibility, we remain committed to delivering premium workspace solutions that set new benchmarks for the future of work," said Salnikoff.

"The opening comes at a time when India's office market is witnessing sustained leasing momentum. CBRE recently reported record quarterly office absorption of 24.6 million sq. ft. in Q2 2026, while Delhi-NCR recorded its highest-ever quarterly flex space take-up, reflecting continued demand for premium, flexible workplaces from enterprise occupiers," the company said.

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The company said that it is focused towards enterprises, delivering premium work environments backed by consistent service, operational excellence, and global scale. The company operates across 38 cities in 15 markets, supporting businesses at every stage of expansion.