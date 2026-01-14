Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities drive home loan growth in 2025, recording 81% year-on-year rise as demand shifts beyond metros

Improved infrastructure connectivity, expanding employment hubs and a steady supply of mid-income housing are shifting homeownership demand away from core metro cities towards Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, Madurai and Palwal. These cities recorded an 81% year-on-year growth in home loan volumes in 2025, outpacing the 52% growth seen in Tier-1 cities, according to a report by fintech-led mortgage distribution platform Urban Money.



While emerging cities are driving volume growth, premiumisation remains concentrated in select high-income markets. Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad recorded close to 20% year-on-year growth in average loan ticket sizes, the report said.

Large urban markets such as Delhi, Ahmedabad and Noida are increasingly reflecting volume-driven growth supported by stable affordability, rather than sharp premiumisation. Delhi and Ahmedabad recorded 61% and 44% year-on-year growth in home loan volumes, even as average loan ticket sizes rose by a measured 12%, indicating a broader base of end-user participation rather than concentration among higher-income borrowers, it said.

The current growth cycle is being driven by steady expansion in first-time and mid-income homeownership across a wider set of cities. While premium borrowing remains limited to a few high-income markets, the larger momentum is clearly affordability-led, supported by infrastructure development and rising aspirations beyond core city centres, the report noted.

Key urban markets show participation-led growth rather than premium skew This pattern suggests rising entry of first-time and mid-income households into the housing market, supported by steady income-linked borrowing capacity and sustained supply across mid-priced segments. Noida mirrored a similar trend, with balanced growth across both loan volumes and ticket sizes, reinforcing its position as a structurally affordable extension market rather than a speculative or upgrader-led destination, the report said.

“India’s housing finance market is becoming more broad-based and structurally balanced. The current growth cycle is being driven by steady expansion in first-time and mid-income homeownership across a wider set of cities. While premium borrowing remains limited to a few high-income markets, the larger momentum is clearly affordability-led, supported by infrastructure development and rising aspirations beyond core city centres. This distributed demand base strengthens the long-term stability of the housing finance ecosystem,” Amit Prakash, co-founder and CBO at Urban Money.

Hyderabad and Gurugram also posted strong growth in loan volumes, while Mumbai’s loan volumes remained largely stable, indicating value-led growth driven by affluent upgraders rather than broader borrower participation, the report said.