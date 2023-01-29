Home / Real Estate / UK homebuilders get 6 weeks to pledge payment for cladding

UK homebuilders get 6 weeks to pledge payment for cladding

real estate
Published on Jan 29, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK live in buildings that were deemed a fire risk following the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington, London in 2017.

UK homebuilders get 6 weeks to pledge payment for cladding. (Representative image)
UK homebuilders get 6 weeks to pledge payment for cladding. (Representative image)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Builders in the UK will have six weeks to sign a government contract committing them to pay for upgrades of cladding in houses and apartment blocks, cabinet minister Michael Gove said.

Read here: Londoners are selling homes on WhatsApp in booming private sales market: Report

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK live in buildings that were deemed a fire risk following the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington, London in 2017. A subsequent change in government regulation banned flammable building cladding, but left leaseholders on the hook for upgrades and in many cases unable to sell their homes.

The new contract will be issued on Monday, Gove said in interviews with UK media on Sunday, ensuring more building companies pay up for repairs. Some such as Crest Nicholson Plc had already pledged to fix safety issues, which pushed it into a loss.

Read here: UK PM fires Conservative chairman over unpaid tax probe

“Some have already indicated that they will,” he told Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday program. “If they don’t sign the contract, we’re making sure, in effect, that they won’t be able to build anything more in the future.”

Also to be announced on Monday is a government plan to cut ambulance and hospital waiting times by treating elderly and vulnerable people at home. As many as 50,000 people a month will be supported by clinicians in “virtual wards,” the Department of Health & Social Care said in a press release on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom uk home office rishi sunak uk government + 2 more
united kingdom uk home office rishi sunak uk government + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out