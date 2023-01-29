Home / World News / UK PM fires Conservative chairman over unpaid tax probe

UK PM fires Conservative chairman over unpaid tax probe

world news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 03:01 PM IST

Rishi Sunak Sunak fired the party chief following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier's own judgement and vows of integrity.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi's tax affairs found a "serious breach" of ministerial rules, the government said.

Read here: UK PM Rishi Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government," Sunak wrote in a publicly released letter to his Iraqi-born ally, following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier's own judgement and vows of integrity.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom rishi sunak uk pm conservative party + 2 more
united kingdom rishi sunak uk pm conservative party + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out