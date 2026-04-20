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UP draft unified industrial development authorities rules: 5 key proposals explained for Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA

Under Uttar Pradesh govt’s draft norms, FAR is proposed to be increased and directly linked to road width, allowing higher density development along wider roads

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 02:32 pm IST
By Vandana Ramnani
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The Uttar Pradesh government has released the draft Unified Regulations for Industrial Development Authorities (IDAs), 2026, inviting objections and suggestions. The proposed framework seeks to streamline rules governing key procedures, including map approvals, plot amalgamation, permissible covered area, fire safety norms, road widths, and building heights.

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the draft Unified Regulations for Industrial Development Authorities (IDAs), 2026, inviting objections and suggestions. (Photo for representational purposes only)(HT File)

A key change relates to the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), which determines the extent of permissible construction on a plot. Currently, FAR limits vary across authorities, with considerable discretion exercised over setbacks, ground coverage and building height. At present, industrial plots typically have an FAR of 0.6 to 2, group housing ranges from 2.75 to 3.5, institutional projects from 0.8 to 2.75, and commercial developments from 1.2 to 4.

Which authorities will the UP Draft Unified IDA Rules 2026 apply to?

These rules will apply to authorities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, UPSIDA, UPEIDA, and any future industrial development authority.

“Currently, each authority has different norms for regulations of buildings, confusing people and making it tough for officials to govern and enforce rules,” a Greater Noida authority officer told the Hindustan Times newspaper, requesting anonymity.

Officials said suggestions or objections about the draft regulations, published online on the Noida authority portal, can be submitted in person at Sector 6 office from 10 am to 5pm or mailed within the next 15 days (till May 3).

Once objections or suggestions are submitted and resolved, draft regulations 2026 will be finalised and put into effect.

Also Read: Is Noida’s real estate market challenging Gurugram? What buyers and investors should know

What experts and homebuyers have to say

Dinesh Gupta, president Credai West UP chapter, described the draft rules as beneficial, noting that while agencies such as Awas Vikas had already revised norms to allow higher FAR, Noida and Greater Noida continued to follow stricter limits. He added that the reduction in setback requirements reflects the reality of shrinking land banks in urban areas and is likely to drive vertical growth in the region instead of horizontal expansion.

Suresh Garg, CMD Nirala World, said the Uttar Pradesh government’s draft unified building rules mark a significant step toward planned, infrastructure-led urbanisation by linking Floor Area Ratio (FAR) directly to road width. He added that the reforms are expected to promote vertical growth and establish a single, transparent framework for developers across Noida, Greater Noida, YEIDA and other industrial development authorities.

​Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations, said the proposed Unified Building Code aims to streamline development across Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway, but it raises key concerns for residents. While wider roads may support denser projects, civic infrastructure, such as sewage, power and water, must be upgraded alongside.

Higher ground coverage could improve project viability, but it should not come at the cost of green spaces, natural light and ventilation. Ultimately, the focus must remain not just on how much can be built, but on ensuring quality of life and environmental sustainability, he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vandana Ramnani

Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.

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