UP RERA warns homebuyers against inventory shortage, price hike claims; says 1.15 lakh real estate units available

UP RERA said more than 1.15 lakh residential and commercial units are currently available for sale across the state and urged homebuyers to make informed purchase decisions rather than be swayed by misleading advertisements, rumours, or high-pressure sales tactics.

UPRERA has cautioned buyers against claims by promoters and agents that property prices are set to rise sharply or that available inventory is fast depleting. (FOR REPRESENTATION) (HT_PRINT)

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The authority cautioned buyers against claims by promoters and agents that property prices are set to rise sharply or that available inventory is fast depleting, noting that such assertions are often used to create a false sense of urgency.

"Considering the adequate availability of residential and commercial units in the market, buyers should avoid being influenced by pressure tactics, misleading promotions, or promises of quick gains. They should choose properties only after exercising due diligence, prudence, and careful consideration," the regulator said in a statement.

“Such claims are often used to create pressure on buyers to make immediate bookings. UPRERA has clarified that the currently available data does not support any indication of a shortage of inventory in the market,” UPRERA said in a statement.

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The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has advised homebuyers and investors to make real estate investment decisions only after considering the complete information, conducting due diligence, and assessing their financial capacity.

It cautioned homebuyers against making decisions under the influence of “misleading claims, an artificially created sense of scarcity, or undue urgency. With a substantial number of units currently available in the market, buyers have ample opportunity to compare various projects and select the option that best suits their needs.”

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“Certain promoters or agents attempt to convince prospective buyers that property prices are likely to increase sharply in the near future or that the available inventory in the market will soon be exhausted. Such claims are often used to create pressure on buyers to make immediate bookings," it said.



UPRERA has clarified that the currently available data does not support any indication of a shortage of inventory in the market,.

According to UPRERA, more than 1.15 lakh residential and commercial units are currently available in the real estate market across the state. These units include flats, villas, plots, shops, office spaces, and other types of commercial properties. The available inventory indicates that buyers have sufficient options to choose from, tailored to their requirements and budgets.

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Most inventory is available in the Western zone

According to available data, nearly 55% of the state's total inventory, comprising more than 60,000 units, is located in the Western zone. This region continues to be a major hub of real estate activity, with a large number of units across various project categories available for sale, it said.

The Central zone accounts for approximately 35% of the total available inventory, with more than 40,000 units currently available. Similarly, the Eastern zone also has more than 15,000 units available. This clearly indicates that there is ample availability of residential and commercial properties across all major regions of the state, it said.

Verify details of real estate projects on the RERA portal before investing

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UPRERA has advised buyers to verify important details before investing in any project, including the project's RERA registration, the promoter’s track record, approved map layouts, construction progress QPR, and the possession timeline.

“All such information is available on the RERA portal, enabling buyers to make more informed and secure decisions,” it added.