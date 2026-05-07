UPRERA eyes 400 project approvals in 2026 as infrastructure push boosts real estate market across the state

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) expects to sanction around 400 new projects in 2026, up from 308 projects approved in the previous calendar year, as the state’s property market gains momentum amid major infrastructure upgrades, chairman Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said at a real estate summit organised by FICCI.He attributed the growth to infrastructure developments such as the Noida International Airport, Ganga Expressway and expanding Metro connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the state.Addressing the 19th edition of the FICCI Real Estate Summit held in the capital on May 7, UPRERA chairman said the authority is on course to approve around 400 new projects this year, marking a sharp rise over previous years.“UP-RERA used to sanction around 190 projects annually till 2023. This rose to 259 projects in 2024 and 308 in 2025, while 108 projects have already been approved in the current year,” he said, highlighting the steady strengthening of the authority’s regulatory capacity.

Complaints fallen by 70%, with most earlier grievances linked to legacy projects

UPRERA is likely to sanction 400 new projects during 2026 as against 308 in the last calendar year as the property market is growing across the state driven by improvement in infrastructure, its chairman Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said at the 19th edition of the FICCI Real Estate Summit.

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Bhoosreddy said complaints have fallen by 70%, with most earlier grievances linked to legacy projects. “Now, we receive only around two complaints for every new project registered,” he said. “The decline in complaints reflects a more sanitised market, enabling our next frontier, eliminating information asymmetry.” He added that the authority is also working on a mechanism for price discovery.He said the property market in UP is now just not limited to Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. Real estate activities have picked up in other cities like Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Hapur, Bareilly, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Gonda, among others, he added.

Bhoosreddy said real estate prices in western UP have sharply risen due to infrastructure development, including the Jewar airport. “The government has envisioned Uttar Pradesh becoming a $1 trillion economy, with real estate set to play a significant role in achieving that goal. The RERA Act of 2016 has ensured a level playing field for all promoters and between promoters and buyers. The State Government is putting in place investor-friendly policies to strengthen the sector further," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that while the real estate sector is growing rapidly, protecting consumer trust remains paramount and advocated establishing a dedicated 'Consumer Samadhan Divas' to address consumer grievances in a timely and structured manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that while the real estate sector is growing rapidly, protecting consumer trust remains paramount and advocated establishing a dedicated 'Consumer Samadhan Divas' to address consumer grievances in a timely and structured manner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 6,the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority fixed a maximum fee of ₹1,000 for the transfer of flats to legal heirs in case of the death of the original allottee, providing major relief to homebuyers and their families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 6,the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority fixed a maximum fee of ₹1,000 for the transfer of flats to legal heirs in case of the death of the original allottee, providing major relief to homebuyers and their families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The UPRERA chairman had said that developers or promoters will now be required to transfer the flat, by default, to the spouse, son, or daughter of the deceased allottee, on payment of a nominal processing fee of ₹1,000 upon completion of 10 years under UP RERA, according to a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UPRERA chairman had said that developers or promoters will now be required to transfer the flat, by default, to the spouse, son, or daughter of the deceased allottee, on payment of a nominal processing fee of ₹1,000 upon completion of 10 years under UP RERA, according to a PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: UP RERA report card 2025: Real estate project registrations up 19%, capital investments jump by 53.5% led by Noida

The chairman also highlighted steady growth in the state's real estate sector, citing data from UP RERA. According to the figures, 197 new projects were registered in 2023, 259 in 2024, and 308 in 2025, reflecting increasing investor participation. In the first four months of 2026 alone, 106 projects have already been registered, compared to 84 in the same period last year.

Investment through UP RERA has also shown strong momentum, with ₹28,411 crore recorded in 2023, ₹44,526 crore in 2024 and ₹68,328 crore in 2025. In the first four months of 2026, investments worth ₹25,156 crore have been recorded.

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Also Read: UP RERA warns against misleading real estate offers, ‘assured returns

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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