 WeWork expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, predicting $8 bn in rental savings - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

WeWork expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, predicting $8 bn in rental savings

PTI |
Apr 03, 2024 09:37 AM IST

WeWork also said it had reached an agreement with holders representing 92 per cent of its secured notes to eliminate more than $3 billion in debt obligations.

(AP) Embattled co-working space provider WeWork says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, touting lease-restructuring efforts that it estimates will bring $8 billion in future rental savings.

Embattled co-working space provider WeWork says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, touting lease-restructuring efforts that it estimates will bring $8 billion in future rental savings(Bloomberg)
Embattled co-working space provider WeWork says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, touting lease-restructuring efforts that it estimates will bring $8 billion in future rental savings(Bloomberg)

Cutting back on real estate costs has been a top priority for WeWork since the New York-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November. At the time, WeWork said that rental liabilities accounted for about two-thirds of its operating costs as it tried to renegotiate nearly all of its leases.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: WeWork India forays into Chennai with a 1.3 lakh sq ft co-working facility

In an update Tuesday, WeWork said it had “determined a final path forward” at 90 per cent of the company's about 500 wholly owned locations in its global real estate portfolio, including through agreements to amend or reject leases.

WeWork also said it had reached an agreement with holders representing 92 per cent of its secured notes to eliminate more than $3 billion in debt obligations.

Also Read: At 27% Mumbai witnesses the highest coworking rental growth since FY20

Over the course of bankruptcy proceedings, WeWork made headlines for withholding hefty rent payments to landlords as it attempted to renegotiate leases. Lawyers for some landlords pushed back in court, saying the moves violated bankruptcy rules, The Wall Street Journal and others reported earlier this year.

WeWork first announced plans to renegotiate nearly all of its leases in September, just weeks after the company sounded the alarm over its ability to remain in business. Beyond the mounting need to cut back on its real estate portfolio, WeWork pointed to increased member churn and financial losses.

The specter of bankruptcy

The specter of bankruptcy had hovered over WeWork for some time, with experts previously pointing to the price of the company's aggressive expansion in its early years. WeWork went public in October 2021 after its first attempt to do so two years earlier collapsed spectacularly. The debacle led to the ouster of founder and CEO Adam Neumann, whose erratic behavior and exorbitant spending spooked early investors.

Also Read: Office buildings in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex command higher prices than Manhattan

Japan's SoftBank stepped in to keep WeWork afloat, acquiring majority control over the company.(AP)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / WeWork expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May, predicting $8 bn in rental savings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On