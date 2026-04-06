WeWork India leases 7 lakh sq ft of office space across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, adds around 12,000 desks

WeWork India has signed five long-term lease agreements across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, adding over 7 lakh sq ft of Grade A office space to its portfolio, the company said in a statement on April 6. WeWork India signed five long-term leases across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, adding over 7 lakh sq ft of Grade A office space. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

“The five new centres, WeWork Embassy TechVillage 8C, WeWork Vista Earth Centre, and WeWork Infinix Palladium in Bengaluru; WeWork Phoenix H10 in Hyderabad; and WeWork Embassy Splendid in Chennai, will collectively add 12,000 desks to the company’s portfolio,” the statement said.

The lease agreements have been structured for 10 to 20 years.

“By partnering with five distinct landlords across cities and micro-markets, WeWork India is enabling asset owners to future-proof their buildings with workspace solutions while simultaneously offering enterprises a consistent, design-led product across locations,” it said.



Also Read: WeWork India inks managed office deal with TMUS for ₹475.49 cr in Hyderabad

The developments are being delivered in partnership with landlords such as Embassy Office Parks, Madhu Ventures and Vista Spaces, Inspira Builders, and Phoenix Group, the company said.

Karan Virwani, managing director and CEO of WeWork India, said the expansion underscores South India's importance in the country’s office market.

"Bengaluru remains one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets, Hyderabad is scaling at an exceptional pace, and Chennai is emerging as a key hub for global delivery and financial services. Our decision to sign leases across five buildings, spanning over seven lakh square feet, reflects both our conviction in these markets and our ability to execute at scale. This is a long-term commitment, aligned with the sustained, structural demand we are seeing from enterprises adopting flex-first workplace strategies," he said.



Also Read: WeWork leases 1.75 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad; sub-leases entire space to JP Morgan in mega deal

Similar deals Earlier, the company signed a managed office agreement with TMUS India Private Limited for over 2.5 lakh sq ft of workspace in Hyderabad, comprising 1,507 workstations, for ₹475.49 crore over five years.

Located at Phoenix H10, the deal spans five floors and will accommodate around 1,507 workstations. The agreement has a 60-month term, with a 42-month lock-in period. The total contract value stands at ₹475.49 crore, excluding taxes, the statement on March 21 had said.

Last year, WeWork India leased 1.75 lakh sq ft at Skyview 20, a Grade-A tech park, on a five-year term with a starting monthly rent of ₹1.72 crore. The company then sub-leased the entire two-floor space to JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd for 60 months at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.38 crore. The two agreements—first between Mahanga Commercial Properties and WeWork, and subsequently between WeWork and JP Morgan—were registered in November 2025, the documents showed.

The company currently operates across eight cities and has a portfolio of over 8.2 million sq ft.