WeWork India IPO GMP rises over ₹615-648 price band before issue opens today

The WeWork India IPO is likely to see flat to high demand when it opens for subscription today, as the grey market premium has risen over the price band. WeWork India said it is backed by majority stake holder Embassy Group which is committed to invest in the future of its business (AFP)

As on 1 October, the WeWork India IPO GMP was ₹15/share, indicating a premium of 2.38% over and above the price band of ₹615-645, implying a modest premium upon listing. An investor has to set aside at least ₹15,000 to subscribe to the offering.

WeWork India IPO Details 1. Price Band & Issue Type: The IPO price band is officially fixed at ₹615 to ₹648 per share of face value ₹10. It is a 100% offer-for-sale—no fresh shares will be issued. Meaning, the proceeds will go only promoters Embassy Group and WeWork Global.

2. Anchor Investor Book & Pricing: The anchor book was subscribed at the upper end of the band, raising about ₹1,348.26 crore from 67 anchor investors.

3. Issue Size & Share Count: A total of 4.375 crore are being offered in a price band of ₹615-648 apiece to raise as much as ₹3,000 crore.

4. Timeline/Key Dates

• Retail/public subscription: 3 October - 7 October 2025

• Allotment date: 8 October 2025 (expected)

• Refunds/credit of shares: likely 9 October 2025

• Listing date: Expected 10 October 2025 on BSE & NSE

5. Lot Size: 23 shares or multiples thereof. The minimum investment ranges from ₹14,145 to ₹14,904 in the price band of ₹615-648.

6. Post-IPO Shareholding: Because the WeWork India IPO is an OFS, the company doesn’t get the proceeds; selling shareholders do. The promoter shareholding share will drop to 48.1% post-IPO. Embassy Buildcon LLP and WeWork Inc. affiliate 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd. are the sellers.

7. GMP/Grey Market Premium: The current GMP is about ₹15 (2.31% premium) relative to the upper price ₹648, according to IPO Watch. This level is relatively modest compared to some peers, signalling muted interest. Earlier reports cited GMP rising up to 5% ahead of listing for WeWork IPO.

8. Valuation, Earnings & Risks: Though the anchor book accepted shares at ₹648, valuation remains under scrutiny given that the company only recently moved to profitability for FY25.

Risks include occupancy, geographic concentration, and sustainability of earnings. Since no fresh capital is being raised, listing gains must largely come from market demand & sentiment, not new growth capital injection.

9. GMP Implications for Listing: A GMP of ₹15 suggests that listing might see a modest premium over IPO price, provided demand holds and positive sentiment persists. But if GMP softens or reverses, listing may be flat or even under pressure.

Investors would do well to track how GMP evolves closer to listing date—it can give a clue to market expectations.

10. What to Watch & Tactical Notes: If institutional subscription is strong beyond anchor, GMP may firm up further. If macro or equity markets turn volatile, that could weigh on GMP and listing premium. Given the modest GMP so far, margins for surprise upside are limited unless strong demand emerges.

For investors, applying closer to the upper band carries risk: if GMP dips, returns may be limited. Also, watch other IPOs as their GMP trends can influence WeWork’s.