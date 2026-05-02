Why buyers are preferring gated layouts over standalone plots in Bengaluru

Bengaluru homebuyers are increasingly shifting towards gated plotted developments over standalone plots, driven by clear titles, planned infrastructure and community amenities. Real estate experts say that organised projects, unlike fragmented, unregulated layouts, offer greater transparency, security and long-term value, addressing long-standing concerns about land purchases. Bengaluru homebuyers are increasingly opting for gated plotted developments over standalone plots, drawn by clear titles, planned infrastructure, and community amenities. (Photo for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

Rising apartment prices, fuelled by construction cost inflation, are also pushing more buyers towards plotted developments as a relatively affordable alternative. Infrastructure expansion across the city is further supporting this growing preference.

Infrastructure push and rising apartment costs fuel demand for plotted development The surge in gated plotted developments is closely tied to infrastructure expansion and affordability concerns. Ashish Sharma, Regional Director and City Head – Bengaluru, ANAROCK Group, said, “Rising apartment prices because of construction cost inflation are causing more buyers to opt for plotted options as they are more affordable. Infrastructure deployment is helping the trend. The Airport Metro, STRR, and PRR corridors are opening peripheral land which was previously seen as too peripheral.”

Sopan Gupta, co-founder and Principal Partner, Square Yards, echoed this, noting that growth in micro-markets such as Devanahalli, Sarjapur Road, and Hoskote is expanding the city’s residential footprint. “Buyers are increasingly opting for plots due to lower entry costs, stronger long-term appreciation, and flexibility to build customised homes,” he said, adding that post-pandemic demand for open spaces has further accelerated adoption.

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Why are homebuyers preferring gated developments over standalone plots? Real estate experts said gated-planned developments and apartment communities cater to different buyer priorities, with clear distinctions in price, lifestyle, and long-term value.

“From a lifestyle perspective, plotted communities are evolving rapidly, with developers increasingly offering amenities and infrastructure that bring them closer to the living experience provided by apartments. Nevertheless, they may still not fully match the managed living experience of high-rise complexes,” Gupta said.

Developers say that what has changed is that end-users and second-home buyers in the 35–50 age band are now choosing land for the flexibility to phase their build and the long-term appreciation. “The pandemic accelerated this by reframing how households think about space and ownership. For these buyers, a plot in a gated community delivers both lifestyle and investment objectives in a single decision,” Priyanka Raju, director, Kalyani Developers, said.

Developers are pivoting to capital-efficient, organised layouts For developers, plotted projects offer a fundamentally different business model compared to high-rise housing. Sharma explained, “Plotted layouts require less upfront capital as they bypass the need for steel, cement, and construction labour.”

“Developers are increasingly focusing on organised, plotted communities as they align with evolving buyer preferences for trust, flexibility, and quality living. These projects offer clear legal titles, planned infrastructure, and integrated amenities, providing greater confidence compared to unstructured layouts,” Raju said.

North and East Bengaluru lead traction in gated plotted development Geographically, North and East Bengaluru are driving the bulk of activity. Sharma pointed out that “the Kempegowda International Airport belt, Devanahalli, and IVC Road are drawing Grade A developers,” supported by tech parks, data centres, and upcoming metro connectivity.

Gupta also identified North Bengaluru (Devanahalli, Bagalur) and East Bengaluru (Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Hoskote) as high-demand zones, driven by employment hubs and improving connectivity.

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Plotted developments command 25–30% premium over standalone plots: Experts In terms of pricing and returns, plotted developments and apartments cater to different priorities. Sharma noted that gated plotted projects can command a 25–30% premium over standalone plots due to infrastructure and amenities.

In the North, plot prices begin around ₹5,000 per sq ft in areas like Devanahalli and can go up to ₹8,000 per sq ft, according to local brokers.

“In other parts of North Bengaluru, such as Hennur and Bagalur, plot prices in gated communities developed by Grade A builders are around ₹6,000 per sq ft. These premium developments come with added amenities, which contribute to the higher cost. While smaller projects are available at lower rates, around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per sq ft, they are relatively limited in number,” Manjesh S Rao, Chief Real Estate Officer at BrokerInBlue, said.

In East Bengaluru, plots on the outskirts of Whitefield command an average price of ₹10,000 per sq ft. Older layouts in the area are quoting rates between ₹10,000 and ₹14,000 per sq ft, he said. However, in well-established, centrally located areas such as Indiranagar, Jayanagar, or HSR Layout, a 30x40 plot alone can cost between ₹4–5 crore, pushing the total property cost well beyond ₹3 crore, brokers said.