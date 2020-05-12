e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional films working well for this UP girl

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:30 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Archana Singh Rajput
Archana Singh Rajput
         

Graduating as a software engineer from Gorakhpur and taking up a corporate job for almost two years, actor Archana Singh Rajput felt that this was not her calling. “It took many years to realise that I was meant to be an actor not an engineer. I left my job and reached Mumbai to fulfil my dream of becoming an actor,” she said.

Archana knew that it will never be an easy road ahead. “I reached Mumbai in 2016 and knew that it was the beginning of my new life. I was giving frequent auditions thinking that somewhere it might click. It was then that I heard about the auditions for TV daily ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.’ They were looking for someone who can speak fluent ‘Bangla’ and I knew the lingo well as I had stayed in Assam for quite some time in my childhood days with my parents due to my father’s transferable job.”

She joined a theatre group. “It was during the TV show I connected myself to theatre to learn nuances of acting and thanks to my Guruji I did best of plays in Mumbai and ads continued happening. Also, music video offers kept me all busy till I got Telugu film ‘Mahaprashthanam’ with actors Tanish and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is complete and awaits release. Hope things get all normal and films get to release in theatres. It was while shooting for this film, I was offered another Telugu film ‘Abhimani’ as the protagonist. The shoot was all set to start in April but now I think we will be able to resume the shoot from August or September.”

The pretty actor aiming to be part of Hindi cinema soon, is spending lot of time watching South films and keeping herself fit in quarantine, “I’m utilising this time watching films and working on my character for my upcoming film. Lockdown gave me umpteen time to groom and work on myself.”

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In