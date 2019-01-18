A character has to give me an adrenaline rush: Sanskruti

Actor Sanskruti Balgude lets us in on a little secret as she sits downs to chat with us. Dressed in a white and blue checkered outfit, the Re Raya (2018) actor shares, “Apart from the makeup, I am just so comfortable right now. This is the real me casual and candid.”

The Symbiosis School alumnus will be next seen in a romantic-comedy and the actor shares that she is great at romantic roles but comedy makes her nervous. “Most of my films so far have been romantic ones, and trust me, I am good at that. However, comedy does make me nervous. In Sarva Line Vyast Ahet, I play a photographer and it is a situational comedy. So, I did not have to really work on my body language or slapstick humour. Having said that, it was difficult to get it right,” says FU: Friendship Unlimited (2017) actor.

She will be sharing screen space with actors such as Saurabh Gokhale, Siddharth Jadhav and Hemangi Kavi. “Siddharth dada and Hemangi tai are brilliant at comedy. So, I was nervous. But they really helped me ease into it. You know, I have seen actors roll eyes or not acknowledge their co-actors on sets. But it was the complete opposite here. Hemangi tai helped me with suggestions on my line and more. It was a welcome change,” says Sanskruti, who made her television debut in 2013 with Pinjara.

Sanskruti adds that knowing a co-actor off set helps ease out the process on set. “Saurabh is a friend, so when I saw the trial show, I realised how helpful it is to know your co-star. The comfort level and understanding between the two, tends to take the scene to another level. I think our chemistry on screen is unreal (smiles).”

So, how does she go about selecting her roles? “To be very honest, I do have a three criteria list, first being, the character has to give me an adrenaline rush, second, it if the banner is good, I am okay with a fleeting appearance and third, the financials have to be right.”

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:26 IST