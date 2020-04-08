e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Manorama’s son Bhoopathi hospitalised after he overdoses on sleeping pills: report

Actor Manorama’s son Bhoopathi hospitalised after he overdoses on sleeping pills: report

Tamil actor Manorama’s son Bhoopathi is reportedly addicted to alcohol and took an overdose of sleeping pills for the lack of liquor during lockdown.

Apr 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Late actor Manorama’s son Bhoopathy is reportedly hospitalised after overdosing on sleeping pills.
         

Late Tamil actor Manorama’s son Bhoopathi was reportedly admitted to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills. Reports also claim that he took the pills as he could not deal with the lack of alcohol amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A Times of India report said, “Manorama’s son Bhoopathi reportedly has an addiction for alcohol, and depressed by the lack of alcohol, he apparently consumed an overdose of sleeping pills. He had to be later taken to a hospital.”

It added that Bhoopathi is undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital.

Earlier last week, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor had suggested liquor stores should be opened for some time, even as we observe complete lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Rishi said that amid the coronavirus lockdown, cops, doctors and general public will need alcohol to take the edge off. “Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai,” he had tweeted.

 

However, Rishi was heavily trolled for his post. “Rich people think in a different trajectory altogether,” wrote one. “@MumbaiPolice this man is blackmarketing liquor !! Please arrest him,” read another comment.

One Twitter user also asked Rishi to tweet more responsibly and not recommend alcohol as a release for depression. “Please tweet responsibily and sensibly during #Covid_19 your immune system needs to be strong to deal with it. To heal faster. Kindly suggest people to eat healthy food refrain from alcohol for a while. Alcohol is not the solution for depression. Think different ppl look upto u,” they wrote.

