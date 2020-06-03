After Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Tamil film Andhaghaaram may have direct OTT release

regional-movies

Upcoming Tamil thriller Andhaghaaram, which is being presented by popular filmmaker Atlee, is most likely going to be the third Tamil mainstream film to have direct OTT release. Reports have emerged that Andhaghaaram, which has been directed by Vignarajan, has been snapped by Netflix for an exclusive worldwide release.

As per Cinema Express report, the film is expected to land on Netflix soon. However, an official announcement about the film’s direct-OTT release is yet to be made.

The film’s trailer was unveiled in April. Going by the trailer, the film looks like a cat-and-mouse thriller between the lead characters played by Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan. There’s also a hint of supernatural element in the trailer.

The film features Vinoth playing a blind character. He said his character won’t make audiences empathetic towards him. “I may be playing a blind character but it won’t make audiences empathetic. It’s an exciting role and quite different from how blind characters are usually portrayed in Indian cinema. The blindness is just a disability here,” Vinoth had told Hindustan Times.

“What’s really interesting about the role is that it has a pivotal part to play in the story. I feel audiences will be so engrossed in the film that they’ll ignore the fact that I actually play a blind role,” he said.

Vinoth had to do his homework to pull off the role. Last seen in a strong negative lead in Tamil thriller Vidiyum Munn, Vinoth says his character in Andhaghaaram is “totally different from what I’ve played in my last film. It’s very positive and you’d be surprised with the importance that’s given to it in the story”.

The film’s story, as per Vinoth, revolves around three protagonists from different time periods, but there’s a common element that connects them all.

