e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / After Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Tamil film Andhaghaaram may have direct OTT release

After Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Tamil film Andhaghaaram may have direct OTT release

Tamil thriller Andhaghaaram is said to be a cat-and-mouse thriller between the lead characters played by Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:44 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Andhaghaaram stars Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan in lead roles.
Andhaghaaram stars Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan in lead roles.
         

Upcoming Tamil thriller Andhaghaaram, which is being presented by popular filmmaker Atlee, is most likely going to be the third Tamil mainstream film to have direct OTT release. Reports have emerged that Andhaghaaram, which has been directed by Vignarajan, has been snapped by Netflix for an exclusive worldwide release.

As per Cinema Express report, the film is expected to land on Netflix soon. However, an official announcement about the film’s direct-OTT release is yet to be made.

The film’s trailer was unveiled in April. Going by the trailer, the film looks like a cat-and-mouse thriller between the lead characters played by Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan. There’s also a hint of supernatural element in the trailer.

The film features Vinoth playing a blind character. He said his character won’t make audiences empathetic towards him. “I may be playing a blind character but it won’t make audiences empathetic. It’s an exciting role and quite different from how blind characters are usually portrayed in Indian cinema. The blindness is just a disability here,” Vinoth had told Hindustan Times.

“What’s really interesting about the role is that it has a pivotal part to play in the story. I feel audiences will be so engrossed in the film that they’ll ignore the fact that I actually play a blind role,” he said.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment, reveals his response ‘he is your uncle, can’t do this’: report

Vinoth had to do his homework to pull off the role. Last seen in a strong negative lead in Tamil thriller Vidiyum Munn, Vinoth says his character in Andhaghaaram is “totally different from what I’ve played in my last film. It’s very positive and you’d be surprised with the importance that’s given to it in the story”.

The film’s story, as per Vinoth, revolves around three protagonists from different time periods, but there’s a common element that connects them all.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
Cyclone Nisarga: Nearly 1,00,000 evacuated, rains from Mumbai to Hubli
Cyclone Nisarga: Nearly 1,00,000 evacuated, rains from Mumbai to Hubli
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
He didn’t want me in AUS tour:When Ganguly rejected Irfan in selection meet
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In