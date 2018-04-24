After Rangasthalam, Ram Charan starts shooting for next film. See pic

Actor Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of Rangasthalam, has started shooting for his next Telugu outing with director Boyapati Srinu. The yet to be titled project marks the first-time collaboration of Ram Charan and Boyapati, known for blockbusters such as Simhaa and Sarrainodu. Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi and Mahesh Manjrekar.

“Charan joined the sets on Sunday. The team has so far shot two crucial action scenes. All major combination scenes with other actors will be shot in the current schedule,” a source told Hindustan Times.

On Sunday, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana took to twitter to announce that her husband is joining the sets of Boyapati’s film. “All set for RC 12. Good luck, Ram Charan.” She also shared a picture of Ram Charan offering prayers before joining the sets.

After playing a villain in Ajith’s Vivegam, Vivek Oberoi will again be seen as the antagonist in the film. The team recently shot his entry scene in Vijayawada. Apparently, Boyapati was impressed with Vivek’s performances in films such as Company and Rakht Charitra and roped him in to play the antagonist.

It has also been confirmed that Ramya Krishnan, last seen in Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, will essay a pivotal role in the movie. The film is being bankrolled by Bharat Ane Nenu producer DVV Danayya.