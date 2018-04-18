After Savarakathi, Mysskin to play the antagonist again

Filmmaker Mysskin, who was impressive as the baddie in dark comedy Savarakathi, will be seen playing the antagonist again in an upcoming Tamil film. As a director, he is gearing up to commence work on his next film, which will be with Shanthanu. His last directorial was Thupparivaalan which featured Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles. He has confirmed that a sequel is in the offing.

Meanwhile, Vasanth Ravi will star in the said untitled film (with Mysskin as the baddie) as the lead. He made his debut with Ram’s critically-acclaimed film Taramani last year yet took time to sign this project which will helmed by debutant Arun Matheswaran, an erstwhile assistant of Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Talking to Times of India, Vasanth said: “I’ve known Arun for about a year. He was having this script for many years. It has gone to many stars and has finally landed with me, so I’m fortunate that way. Arun had first narrated a love story, but then he told me that I should do this script. I was hesitant because he had written it as a star film and I was unsure if it would suit me. He convinced me saying that anyone would suit this script and made me believe that I would be right for the role. It’s an action film, so different from Taramani; in fact, among the many offers that I’ve received post Taramani, only a couple were action scripts. I wasn’t convinced with those, but I liked this one a lot. Mysskin sir is doing the antagonist’s role.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more