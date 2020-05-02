e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / After Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal opts out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: reports

After Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal opts out of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: reports

As per a new report, Kajal Aggarwal has opted of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. She said she couldn’t juggle her dates between Acharya and another upcoming project.

regional-movies Updated: May 02, 2020 15:40 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal had come in place of Trisha Krishnan.
Kajal Aggarwal had come in place of Trisha Krishnan.
         

If some media reports are anything to go by, actor Kajal Aggarwal has opted out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya. Kajal, who recently came on board as replacement for Trisha Krishnan, is said to have exited the project for the sake of her Tamil project.

As per Times of India report, Kajal opted out of Acharya to make herself available for one of her upcoming Tamil projects. Since she couldn’t juggle her dates between the projects, she chose to walk out Acharya.

It’s worth mentioning that Trisha, who was originally signed as the leading lady, also recently opted out of the project due to some creative differences. “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted. It’s been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The project marks their maiden collaboration.

Also read: Anushka Sharma birthday: Did you know Aditya Chopra told her she was ‘not the most good-looking’ before signing her?

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho fame has been roped in to direct the project which will take off later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies