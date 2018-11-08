Akshara Haasan private pictures leaked, actor calls incident deeply unfortunate

Actor Akshara Haasan’s private pictures were leaked on social media on November 5. Following this, the actor took to her social media handle to respond to the incident and shared a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, Akshara expressed hurt and concern and said, “Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the Internet. Who did this or why is not known to me yet. But what I do know that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind’s enjoyment. And each time someone shares it with eye-catching headlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone’s participation in my harassment and helplessness.”

Earlier, it was speculated that the pictures were morphed, but the actor confirmed they were original in a statement. She added, “It’s particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #metoo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them.”

The actor also said that she has already filed a complaint with the Mumbai police and the cybercell team to track down who shared the pictures online. She said, “I have reached out to the Mumbai Police and the cycbercell to seek their help in tracking the person/s responsible for this leak and hope to get to the bottom of this soon. Till then, I can only request that we all learn to live and let live with dignity and privacy and hope that the Internet won’t continue actively participating in my harassment. #Metoo. “

Akshara’s sister, Shruti Haasan showed support for her sister by retweeting the statement online. Father Kamal Haasan is yet to comment on the same.

On the work front, actor Akshara Haasan is a part of Vikram’s upcoming film titled Kadaram Kondan, which is being directed by Kamal’s production banner Raj Kamal Films in collaboration with Trident Arts. She was earlier seen in Ajith’s Viswasam and has been a part of Dhanush and R Balki’s film Shamitabh.

