Amala Paul’s next is a thriller titled Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Amala Paul’s next Tamil film is a thriller and the title was announced on Thursday as Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The adventure thriller is set in the western ghat, and is about a young woman who loses her way in the jungles. It is her journey - her interactions with wild animals and weird incidents become the crux of the film to be directed by debutante Vinoth KR. The film is written by Arun Rajagopalan and is bankrolled by Jones under Century International Films.

With a prevailing and a relevant social angle, the film is narrated as a taut thriller with Amala Paul playing the lead role. Ashish Vidyarthi, Samir Kochhar and Supreme Sundar play prominent roles in the film. The film is being extensively shot in the jungles of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The cinematography is done by Santhakumar who is an associate of George Williams and the music for this project will be scored by Jakes Bejoy.

Amala Paul who was last seen in Thiruttupayale 2 opposite Bobby Simha and Prasanna is now awaiting the release of Bhaskar Oru Rascal, opposite Arvind Swami. She is currently busy shooting for the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.

Amala Paul was recently in news for being harassed by a man when she was rehearsing for a stage show in Chennai. The actor filed a complaint against the offender and spoke about it at length to explain the incident.

