Arjun Sarja slaps Sruthi Hariharan with a 5 crore defamation suit

Sruthi Hariharan was one of the first Kannada actors to speak about her #MeToo story. She had accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriate behaviour during rehearsal shoot of a song sequence in the bilingual film Vismaya/Nibunan which released in 2017. On Thursday, Arjun responded by filing a Rs 5 crore defamation suit against the actor at the Bengaluru City Civil Court. This was submitted by the actor’s nephew, Dhruva Sarja, who is also an actor in the industry.

A few hours before filing the lawsuit, Arjun’s manager had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell and had alleged that Arjun’s social media accounts were hacked.

In response to Sruthi’s allegations, Arjun had earlier responded, “I am saddened by the allegations and I don’t know how I can correct this. I will definitely file a case. I will speak about improving the shots and dialogues but I don’t have the cheap mentality of using this profession to touch women inappropriately.”

The director of the film had also supported Arjun. Sruthi added to her original statement on Wednesday through her Facebook account and said that she was not being directed by anyone to accuse Arjun. She also stressed that if the actor decided to file a case against her, she had enough evidence to back her claims.

Sruthi also slammed the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce’s president Sa Ra Govindu of being biased and not taking the right action. It should be noted that the KFCC does not have an official body that allows women to register their complaints about workplace safety. This led to actor-Congress leader Ambareesh playing mediator between Sruthi and Arjun during a meeting that was held in Bengaluru.

According to a report in The Newsminute, two crew members on the condition of anonymity corroborated Sruthi’s account of events that took place on the sets.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 18:55 IST