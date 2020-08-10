e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Arun Vijay to replace Suriya in Hari’s Aruvaa: report

Arun Vijay to replace Suriya in Hari’s Aruvaa: report

Actor Arun Vijay is said to have replaced Suriya in the upcoming Tamil film Aruvaa, directed by Hari.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:55 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Arun Vijay has three other projects in the pipeline.
Arun Vijay has three other projects in the pipeline.
         

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Arun Vijay is said to have replaced Suriya in upcoming Tamil rural action-drama Aruvaa, which will be directed by Hari. Not long ago, it was officially announced that Hari and Suriya will reunite for the sixth time for Aruvaa, which will be bankrolled by Studio Green.

As per a Cinema Express report, Aruvaa with Suriya has been dropped and Hari has instead gone ahead and roped in Arun Vijay for the same project. Recently, pictures of Arun Vijay sporting a completely new look, with a thick handlebar moustache, was shared online. This paved the way for speculation that Arun will be teaming up with his brother-in-law Hari for the first time.

Also read: Arun Vijay says his Tamil film Boxer is not shelved: ‘I am equally excited’

Last seen on screen in Tamil crime thriller Mafia: Chapter 1; Arun Vijay has three projects in his kitty, including his upcoming Tamil release Sinam, in which he plays a cop. Arun also has a Tamil film titled Boxer in the offing. The film’s first look poster was unveiled in 2018. To be directed by newcomer Arun, the film will have music by Leon James. The makers haven’t finalised the rest of the cast and crew yet.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Arun Vijay will soon team up with filmmaker Mysskin for the first time for an untitled Tamil project. Contrary to rumours, this project won’t be a sequel to Mysskin’s critically-acclaimed and successful Tamil thriller Anjaathe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot reaches out to Congress leadership, puts in an appointment request
Sachin Pilot reaches out to Congress leadership, puts in an appointment request
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive
Over 15 lakh people beat Covid-19 in India, recovery rate nears 70%
Over 15 lakh people beat Covid-19 in India, recovery rate nears 70%
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
Court rejects Kerala gold smuggling accused bail, anti-terror law to apply
Court rejects Kerala gold smuggling accused bail, anti-terror law to apply
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first look

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In