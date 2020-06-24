Arun Vijay says his Tamil film Boxer is not shelved: ‘I am equally excited’

regional-movies

Actor Arun Vijay took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an update on one of his highly anticipated Tamil films Boxer, which was rumoured to have been dropped. He said he has been working very hard for the project and an official update can be expected soon.

Sharing a note on his Twitter page, Arun wrote: “A lot of you have been asking me about my film Boxer for which I am equally excited as well. I had been working very hard to prepare myself for the said project, but have not started full-fledged filming yet. As the movie requires a lot of effort & commitment both physically and mentally, it has to be worked on a time frame which can only be done with clarity from the production house.”

He added that fans can wait for an “official update” from his side soon. He also shared a picture with the tweet.

Last seen on screen in Tamil thriller Mafia, Arun has already spent months, training rigorously for this project. Several videos of his aggressive workout sessions for Boxer had gone viral. Apparently, Arun has spent last six to eight months working out extensively and getting in shape to play his character in the film

The film’s first look poster was unveiled in 2018. To be directed by newcomer Arun, the film will have music by Leon James. The makers haven’t finalised the rest of the cast and crew yet.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Arun Vijay will soon team up with filmmaker Mysskin for the first time for a yet-untitled Tamil project. This project won’t be a sequel to Mysskin’s critically acclaimed and successful Tamil thriller Anjaathe.In Mysskin’s film, Arun Vijay will once again be seen playing a cop after his last film.

