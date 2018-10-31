Ashvini’s Halloween celebrations in the US

Ashvini Bhave is enjoying the holiday season back home in US. The actor is geared up for all the festivities that kick-start with Halloween. Talking about it, Ashvini says, “A fortnight before Halloween, families are seen decorating their homes with cob webs, candles and planning a Spooktacular Halloween dinner party. Like we all know, it is fall in California during October, the weather is pleasant and picturesque throughout this season. This marks the arrival of celebrations and good times.”

During the pumpkin harvest season, many cities have their own pumpkin festivals, and Ashvini recently visited the annual ‘The Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival’ held in the coast side community of Half Moon Bay, California. “It is one of the oldest and largest local festivals in California. I got pumpkins to decorate my home lawn during the Halloween week. The pumpkin harvest is an interesting and exciting festival, and should not to be missed.”

Halloween is also considered to be a good time to play pranks. Ashvini gets nostalgic of the time she played a prank. “If I have to go down memory lane, I clearly remember one incident/prank that I had played with on my children, one Halloween night. I petrified them by modulating a voice of a witch. This has not gone well with them and both my children have warned me of not doing the same in future.”

