Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive, to remain in home quarantine

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19. He shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19.
SS Rajamouli, director of the Baahubali films, took to Twitter to share that he and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19. He said that they were tested after developing a mild fever a few days ago.

“My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

 

“All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma,” he added in another tweet.

 

Wishes poured in from concerned fans. One Twitter user wrote, “take care of your health! I pray for recovery...” Another wrote, “We’re all sending our best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery...”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rajamouli was busy shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, RRR (titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi). The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will play Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. RRR is said to be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore. The film is 75% complete, producer DVV Danayya recently revealed. The remainder of the film will be shot on a set in Hyderabad, once the situation returns to normalcy.

A few weeks ago, Tamil actor Vishal and his father tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier this week, he shared a video saying that they recovered completely with the help of Ayurvedic medicine. However, he clarified that he does not endorse Ayurveda as the best cure for the virus.

Tamil actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, also recovered from Covid-19 recently. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories to say, “To all you well wishers, I would like to tell you all that I have now tested negative for Covid-19 by the grace of God. Thank you so much for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. This pandemic is not over yet, so please take care everyone and stay healthy.”

Currently, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai. They have been hospitalised since July 11.

