Bharat Ane Nenu team to shoot next schedule in Spain

The first glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s character from his upcoming Telugu release Bharat Ane Nenu was released earlier this month. The minute-long teaser introduced us to Mahesh’s character Bharat Ram, who will play a chief minister in the film.

The first impression of the character is that Bharat, keeping aside his charming good looks, is a man of his word. The team close wrapping up the shoot. As they gear up for release, we’ve learnt that they’ll leave for Spain on March 25 for the final schedule.

The team is currently shooting a song with Mahesh Babu in a grand temple set in Hyderabad. “We are shooting this song on a large scale with 100 dancers and more than 1000 junior artistes have been roped in to create a grand setting. The song is picturised on Mahesh Babu and is shot inside a temple,” producer DVV Danayya told Times of India.

Danayya also gave details about the shoot schedule in Spain. “It’ll be a week-long schedule. Once it is done, the team will get busy with post-production and the film will release as planned on April 20,” he said. Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani and also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film.

Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which will release on April 27.

