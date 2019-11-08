e-paper
Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has always been my idol: Chinmay

Chinmay Mandlekar, who plays the king in Digpal Lanjekar’s Fatteshikast, admits to be always in awe of him

Nov 08, 2019
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
Actor Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Digpal Lanjekar’s Fatteshikast
Actor Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Digpal Lanjekar's Fatteshikast
         

Actor-writer Chinmay Mandlekar’s first memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj goes back to the time when he was in the first standard. His class was taken to watch a film titled Bal Shivaji. The film left a lasting impression on his young mind. Having grown up in Girgaum, where Shiv Jayanthi is celebrated with as much fervour as Ganeshotsav, Chinmay admits that he was always in awe of the king’s persona.

A still from Fatteshikast
A still from Fatteshikast

Chinmay, who plays the king in Digpal Lanjekar’s Fatteshikast, says, “I was always intrigued by his life, his journey in Swaraj and about how he achieved all that he did. My love and respect for him developed at a very young age, owing to where I lived, and my father. He would read a lot of historical literature, especially Shrimant Yogi and Raja Shivchhatrapati. I remember picking up Raja Shivchhatrapati and reading it in the eighth grade.”

Growing up, the Farzand (2018) actor shares that the king was the idol he would look up to. It was him, whom he turned to for inspiration and influence. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has always been my idol. In times of crisis, people go to religion, but I have gone to Maharaj for strength and help. I have tried and incorporated his ways of dealing with situations and problems. I can never compare my life with him or even imagine what he did, but yes, I do try and learn from his ways.”

In his next movie, Fatteshikast, Chinmay had to undergo a few hours of makeup to make him look like the king. He used that time to meditate and work on the transformation. “I would switch on music and meditate during the makeup sessions. I would transform from Chinmay to the character when I opened my eyes (smiles),” he concludes.

