Chiranjeevi to make social media debut on Ugadi, amid lockdown

Chiranjeevi’s fans have yet another reason to celebrate on Ugadi - the actor is all set to make his debut on social media.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:59 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Chiranjeevi will make his social media debut on Ugadi.
Telugu star Chiranjeevi on Tuesday revealed via a video that he will join various social media platforms on the occasion of Ugadi on Wednesday to stay in touch with his fans. In the video, he said that the reason he has decided to join social media is because “I want to share my opinion or any message directly to my fans through this medium.”

 

Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he is rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The film is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The project was officially launched last October. If everything goes as planned, Mahesh Babu might be seen in an extended cameo. Originally, the makers had planned to sign Ram Charan; however, since he’s occupied with SS Rajamouli’s RRR,they chose Mahesh instead.

Also read | PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown: Rangoli Chandel hails ‘path-breaking action’, Taapsee Pannu says ‘let’s do this’

Acharya will have Tirru as the cinematographer while Sreekar Prasad will edit the film. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Produced by Ram Charan on a staggering budget of Rs 275 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box office. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to become a box office success.

