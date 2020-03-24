PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown: Rangoli Chandel hails ‘path-breaking action’, Taapsee Pannu says ‘let’s do this’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, March 24, night, urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. He also announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to curb community transmission of the virus.

Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the Prime Minister’s decision. Anupam Kher was among the first to respond to PM’s speech and shared a folded hands emoji on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu said that staying indoors for 21 days was not a big deal compared to our safety. “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time,” she wrote.

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia urged fans to stay indoors and wrote on Twitter, “Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same. #StayAtHomeSaveLives.”

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel called it a “pathbreaking action” and tweeted, “We are so fortunate to have a strong leader like @narendramodi ji, I am pretty sure these 3 weeks will prove to be most crucial in our fight against Corona and will be remembered as a path breaking action when we will look back at this phase ... Jai Hind.”

Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same 🙏🏼 #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 24, 2020

Wow!! What a speech, totally agree with 3 weeks curfew, high time we take strong actions against the pandemic which is growing like wild fire every day, well done Prime Minister 👏👏👏👏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

We are so fortunate to have a strong leader like @narendramodi ji, I am pretty sure these 3 weeks will prove to be most crucial in our fight against Corona and will be remembered as a path breaking action when we will look back at this phase ... Jai Hind 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrote, “PM @narendramodi just declared that WE ARE WAR WITH #Corona.” Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “WE SHALL FIGHT IT. WE SHALL SACRIFICE. WE SHALL WIN. Please join me in this pledge. #coronavirus #lockdown.”

PM @narendramodi just declared that WE ARE WAR WITH #Corona 🙏🙏🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) March 24, 2020

Several other Bollywood celebrities also supported the 21-day lockdown as a necessary measure amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Came to the village for a week's isolation. Now here for next 21 days. Now missing home too. But the lockdown was essential and this too shall pass. After this tragic intervention we might actually inhabit a more sensitive, united and civilised planet. That hope keeps me going. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2020

Jai Hind!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/QlvdqJnR5m — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 24, 2020

21 days VS a lifetime ... #StayAtHome — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 24, 2020

A much needed and powerful decision by the honourable PM @narendramodi. One hundred percent in solidarity with the upcoming 21 day national lockdown. Stay in to stay safe. Let’s do this. #COiROadparNAnikle #IndiaFightsCorona #JantaCurfew #21Days — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 24, 2020

#CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let’s stay positive and sincere to this effort!#StayHome — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 24, 2020

Please stay at home it’s the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/7H3VcC0Zee — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in India, with 492 confirmed cases so far and nine deaths. Across the world, more than 3,98,000 people have been infected by the virus.

