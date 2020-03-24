e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Mira Kapoor shares glamorous photo during lockdown, promises she isn’t sneezing in it

Mira Kapoor shares glamorous photo during lockdown, promises she isn’t sneezing in it

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a happy new picture from her home.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mira Rajput knows a sneeze can be very dangerous in the current times.
Mira Rajput knows a sneeze can be very dangerous in the current times.
         

Mira Rajput is currently under coronavirus lockdown but is treating fans to her throwback glamorous pictures. On Tuesday, she shared yet another picture of herself on Instagram--likely clicked by actor husband Shahid Kapoor-- but mentioned one really important fact.

Mira is seen dressed in a short, floral off-shoulder dress with matching heels. In the picture, which was taken at a friend’s birthday party earlier this year, she is posing on a patio with her hand on her face, as if trying to conceal her laughter. She quipped that she wasn’t sneezing when the photo was taken. “It wasn’t a sneeze,” she captioned her post.

 

Some of Mira’s fans called it ‘caption of the year’ while others thought she looked stunning in the photo. “Love u so so so much,” read a comment. “Dazzling and Beautiful,” read another comment.

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

Mira shared pictures from her Holi celebrations earlier this month. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she was seen with Shahid’s initials painted in red on her neck.

 

“Love life in technicolour,” she captioned the image. Mira teamed up her Holi look with oversized sunglasses. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

