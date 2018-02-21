Dhanush croons a Marathi song in Ilayaraja’s music

It’s a known fact that Dhanush is a multi-talented artist. He can write, sing, direct as well as act and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he takes up a new role in the near future. Known for crooning several chartbusters such as Why This Kolaveri, Kadhal En Kadhal, Jodi Nilave and Soorakaathu among others, he’s believed to have sung a Marathi number in maestro Ilayaraja’s music.

Apparently, it was at Ilayaraja’s behest did Dhanush even agree to lend his voice for the song. While not much information is available about the song, it is however confirmed that it has already been recorded featuring Dhanush’s voice. Not long ago, Dhanush sang a Kannada song No Problem for the film Vajrakaya, which featured Shivrajkumar in the lead.

Currently busy shooting for Maari 2, in which he returns as the dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling rowdy, Dhanush is expected to commence work on his second directorial after the highly successful Power Paandi. According to reliable sources, the yet-untitled film will go on the floors from August 2018. While the genre of the film is yet-unknown, the industry grapevine is that there will be small period connection in the film. A brief portion might be shot in the pre-independent era. Actor Prasanna, who played a pivotal role in Power Paandi, is said to have bagged an important role in this film.

